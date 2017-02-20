Kashmir youth detention India’s brute attrocity: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Terming the detention of Kashmiri political prisoners in various jails across India and prolonging of their detentions on one pretext or the other as undemocratic and uncalled for, Hurriyat Conference (M) Monday said Kashmiri detainees were facing grave problems in jails and despite their release orders, they were not even being produced in the courts on hearing dates, creating immense hardships to their families.

In a statement, Hurriyat (M) spokesman said Kashmiri youth from across the Valley were being arrested in frivolous cases, forcing youth to take up the arms who were otherwise pursuing through peaceful means to fight for the just cause.

Spokesman said the government was indulging in political vendetta by arresting youth from various villages of north Kashmir’s Sopore area, south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian area, and central Kashmir’s Srinagar area on frivolous charges, putting them behind bars, and carrying both physical and mental violence on them, damaging their future in the process.—RK