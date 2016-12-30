Kashmir witnesses gross human rights violations: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that this year Kashmir witnessed gross violation of human rights in the form of extrajudicial executions, torture, injuries, the killing of human beings, unabated use of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), illegal detentions, vandalism of properties, ban on congregational religious activities, and a ban on communication and internet services.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said all these things and induction of additional troops are the evidence of the fact that the ground situation in Kashmir has deteriorated further during 2016.

He said clashes between protestors and forces, border clashes, firings and curbs on the public movement also remained unabated. Due to the high magnitude of the havoc created by the pellet guns, the summer of 2016, will go into the history of Kashmir as a season of “Epidemic of Dead Eyes,” he added.

He said as the wounds of 2008, 2009 and 2010 were still bleeding, 2016 has overtaken them all as number of horrid and horrendous cases of human rights abuses were reported from across the valley. He said force used against the protesting children and youth during this year has no parallel in the contemporary history of the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said total number of 389 deaths in violent incidents was reported during this year in which 151 were civilians. He said out of 151 civilians, 119 persons were killed in forces action. Among these 119 persons, two persons were extra-judicially executed.

He said at least 18 persons killed by the forces had pellet injuries and eight persons died due to hits by tear smoke shells while five persons died due to heart attack during the raids etc and four civilians were drowned during chase by the forces. At the same time one person died due to suffocation caused by the tear smoke shells.

The forum Chairman said the number of injured during this year is over 16,000, more than 70 percent injured were hit by the deadly pellets. Around 1,200 persons have been pelted to blindness in one eye, including toddlers, teenagers and old aged men and women and more than 40 persons suffered pellet injuries in both eyes and lost eye sight, he added.

Mirwaiz said hundreds received lifelong (crippled) injuries and hundreds suffered fractures and other injures due to thrashing and beatings by the forces while as over 3,300 forces personnel were also injured in stone throwing incidents during clashes.—KMS