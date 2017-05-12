Kashmir valley rattled by student protests

India has waged war against civilian population

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, widespread anti-India student protests, marked by clashes, stone pelting and arrests, continued to hit the streets across the valley, on Thursday.

The students came out of their school and college campuses in Islamabad, Baramulla, Badgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and other districts of the territory to demand the release of detained students. Massive clashes took place between students and Indian troops in Dooru, Verinag, Sopore, Langate, Tangmarg, and Magam areas after army personnel thrashed the protesting students.

The troops lobbed teargas shells inside the premises of Government Degree College Magam. The main gate of the college was closed to prevent the students from coming out. Several students were detained when they jumped over the periphery wall of the college. Many students were injured in tear and pepper gas shelling by Indian forces on the protesting students.

The entire Kashmir valley is in the grip of forceful protests by students since the raid by Indian forces on Pulwama Degree College on 15th of the last month that left over 60 students badly injured.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian against the disappearance of a local youth in police custody. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic remained off the road in the town.

The forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at its Executive Council meeting in Srinagar said that India had waged a war against the civilian population in the territory. The meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference Syed Ali Gilani in a statement termed the slapping of 35th draconian Public Safety Act on senior APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt as state terrorism and height of political vendetta. He urged global human rights organizations to take cognizance of the unlawful detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik during his visit to Chadoora and Charar-e-Shareef said that Kashmir was the only place where innocent people were killed by trigger-happy Indian forces with impunity.

In Brussels, speakers at a seminar organized by Kashmir Council European Union in collaboration with Friends of Kashmir Group based in the EU Parliament said that Kashmiri women were increasingly under pressure and were facing true and emotional wounds due to unresolved Kashmir dispute.—Agencies