Kashmir: US double standard

FORMER Presidential candidate and veteran congressman Senator John McCain, who is leading a delegation of US Senators, met with Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Sunday and made it clear that there was no change in the US policy on the longstanding Kashmir dispute, stressing the need for an end to unrest in disputed Himalayan region.

Indeed, Senator McCain is a seasoned politician who has always appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in war on terror and recognised its role in regional peace and stability. As far as Kashmir dispute is concerned, the US officials like other international figures recognise it as a dispute between Pakistan and India that needs to be resolved. But it is quite regrettable that despite enjoying clout on both Pakistan and India, the US has not made any serious efforts towards resolution of the lingering dispute. Double standards of the US can be gauged from the fact that it is quick to add its dissent note on any negligible violation of human rights in any part of the world but on the gross atrocities and oppression unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Valley, we see a complete silence. The same happened during the recent meeting between Trump and Modi, on which Pakistani leadership very rightly expressed its dismay. Rather the US further rubbed salt on the wounds of Kashmiri people by declaring one of their veteran freedom fighters Syed Salahuddin a terrorist. Though the very decision has been rejected both by the Kashmiri people as well as Pakistan, yet it explicitly shows the tilt of the world power towards India. We understand that senior US leaders like McCain, who is also the Chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, needs to come forward and impress upon their administration not to take steps that hurt the very sentiments of already oppressed people of Kashmir. Washington’s role should be to encourage the two sides to sit together and resolve the dispute as per the UNSC resolutions, which accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. This is also imperative for lasting and durable peace in South Asia.

