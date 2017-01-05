Kashmir unrest rocks assembly for second day

State not integral part of India: Rashid

Jammu

The puppet Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium over the civilian killings in Kashmir as the Opposition National Conference and Congress took a swipe on government for “letting loose reign of terror” on the protesters in the valley during the 2016 unrest.

The Legislative Assembly took up the discussion on the prevailing situation in Kashmir after the Speaker, Kavinder Gupta allowed the opposition members to move the motion in this regard in the House. The members who participated in the discussion included Minister for Social Welfare, Sajad Gani Lone, leader of the largest opposition party in the House, Omar Abdullah, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, Nawang Rigzin Jora, M Y Tarigami, Javaid Hassan Beigh, Sat Paul Sharma, Er Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Dar and Pawan Kumar Gupta.

NC and Congress members disrupted the Question Hour and pressed with their demand for an adjournment and discussion on the Kashmir deaths. They continued to raise slogans against the government for nearly half an hour following which the government budged to the demand of suspension of the question hour and holding of discussion.

The ruckus continued in the Assembly over the debate on killings which were triggered after the killing of HM militant commander, Burhan Wani. The legislators were seen holding placards hitting out at the government and seeking reply of the government over continuous killings.

Ten MLAs from the Opposition had given the notice for adjournment motion. Speaking over the issue, CPI (M) MLA, M Y Tarigami said the government should have no objection over holding debate on the Kashmir killings. He said the matter was of grave public importance and much more pressing than any other issue that was listed on the agenda of the Assembly.

Ruckus in the assembly continued in the second sitting as well. Led by NC working president and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, NC and Congress members walked out from the Assembly taking exception to the absence of CM from the House.

Earlier as the discussion over the killings dragged on, Deputy Speaker, Nazir Gurezi informed that the CM will give reply by 1 pm. However, as members sought more time to discuss the matter in view of the gravity of the issue, the chief minister couldn’t reply in time. Gurezi announced in the Assembly that Mehbooba will give the reply at 3 pm. However, when the second sitting of session started at 3 pm, absence of CM triggered the sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

By 3:15 pm Omar stood up stating that he has learnt that Mehbooba has left for Srinagar and the government was not serious about the issue. Led by Omar, all opposition members including that from Congress staged a walkout from the House.

While the NC MLAs were walking out, party’s Pahalgam MLA, Altaf Kaloo had a heated exchange with Law Minister, Abdul Haq Khan, and he tore the papers in the well of the House.—RK