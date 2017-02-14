Kashmir: The logic behind the law

Views from Srinagar

Article 370 of the Constitution is too strong a law to be weakened by a mere judgement.

Ashok Bhan

THE provisions of Article 139-A of the Constitution, which empowers the Supreme Court to transfer a case pending before one High Court to itself, or to another High Court, have no application to the cases at hand. This is because the Constitution 42nd Amendment Act, 1977, which inserted the said provision itself, has no application to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Constitution Bench has decided that the Supreme Court has the power to transfer a civil or criminal case pending in any court in the State of Jammu and Kashmir to a court outside that State and vice versa. It was common case that the provisions of Section 25 of the Code of Civil Procedure and Section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empower the Supreme Court to direct the transfer of civil and criminal cases, respectively, from one State to the other, do not extend to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, and cannot, therefore, be invoked to direct any such transfer. It was also common ground that the Jammu and Kashmir Code of Civil Procedure, 1977, and the Jammu and Kashmir Code of Criminal Procedure, 1989, do not contain any provision empowering the Supreme Court to direct the transfer of any case from that State to a court outside the State or vice versa.

THE Supreme Court of India, notwithstanding some controversial decisions in the matter of constitutional interpretation, has, by and large, contributed to the upholding of the rights and privileges of the States and individuals. But with a decision recently in Ajay Kumar Pandey Vs. State of J&K & Anr., decided by the Constitution Bench, there has arisen the apprehension of unnecessary interference with the autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir State guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Thus while accepting that a litigant has no right to seek the transfer of a civil or a criminal case pending in the State of Jammu and Kashmir to a court outside the State or vice versa, still the court notwithstanding these formulations, went on to answer the question whether independent of all these provisions contained in the Codes of Civil and Criminal Procedure, there is still a source of power which the Supreme Court can invoke for directing the transfer of a case from the State of Jammu and Kashmir or vice versa. The Supreme Court has held that it has such a power, invoking the principle of “access to justice” being the fundamental right. Secondly, the powers given under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The court relied on the principle of our law that every citizen has a right of unimpeded access to a court and referred to Raymond v. Honey 1983 AC 1 (1982 [1] All ER 756) where Lord Wilberforce described it as a ‘basic right’.

But with respect, the attention of the Supreme Court was not brought to the specific observations of Lord Wilberforce and its affirmation in this very case; emphasising the exception that; “a citizen’s right to unimpeded access can only be taken away by express enactment… and we accept that such rights can as a matter of legal principle be taken away by necessary implication”.

Here, in the present case, the provisions mentioned above specifically negate the right of a litigant to have a case transferred out of J&K, but still the court has held otherwise.

A serious question of law has been dealt by Supreme Court, namely whether Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to direct the transfer in a situation where neither the Central Code of Civil Procedure or the Central Code of Criminal Procedure empowers such transfer to/from the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme court has concluded that the powers under Article 142 are wide enough to empower the Supreme Court to direct such a transfer in appropriate situations, no matter whether the Central Code of Civil and Criminal Procedures do not extend to the State nor do the J&K State Codes of Civil and Criminal Procedure contain any provision that empowers this court to transfer cases. It is unfortunate that the attention of the court was not drawn to a seven-judge Bench case AR Antulay v. RS Nayak 1998 (2) SCC 602 where the court held: “Thirdly, however wide and plenary the language of the article, the directions given by the court should not be inconsistent with, repugnant to or in violation of the specific provisions of any statute.

If the provisions of the 1952 Act read with Article 139-A and Section 406-407 of the CrPC do not permit the transfer of the case from a Special Judge to the High Court, that effect cannot be achieved indirectly.” It is unfortunate that the attention of the Supreme Court was also not drawn by the counsels for the State to an earlier five-judge judgment of the Supreme Court (1998), wherein the court said: “Article 142, even with the width of its amplitude, cannot be used to build a new edifice where none existed earlier, by ignoring express statutory provisions dealing with a subject and thereby to achieve something indirectly which cannot be achieved directly…. that the court will take note of the express provisions of any substantive statutory law and regulate the exercise of its power and discretion accordingly. It must be remembered that wider the amplitude of its power under Article 142, the greater is the need of care for this court to see that the power is used with restraint without pushing back the limits of the Constitution so as to function within the bounds of its own jurisdiction.”

More serious than the concern mentioned above, this judgment has, in an indirect manner, nullified the mandatory provision of Article 370 of the Constitution. The Jammu & Kashmir legislature has specifically provided that the court will have no such power to transfer cases from Jammu & Kashmir courts outside the State. In such a situation, to invoke the powers of Article 142 to pass orders contrary to Jammu & Kashmir legislation is a serious breach of Article 370 having grave consequences. It is hoped the Advocate General would after consulting some senior advocates advise the State Government to seek a review of this judgment to avoid serious constitutional and political consequences, so as to ensure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that there will be no weakening of their autonomy.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Writer Ashok Bhan is a Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India]