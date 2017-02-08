Kashmir suffers administrative chaos: KEA

Srinagar

Expressing concern over “poorest-ever civic amenities” being given to the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan Tuesday said Kashmir in general and summer capital of Srinagar are reeling under administrative chaos.

Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Association said while the government enjoys life in warmth of Jammu, snow bound Kashmir has been left to fend for itself as administration is failing to provide even the basic amenities.—RK