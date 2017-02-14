Kashmir struggle uplift our major goals: Farooq

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Mirpur

Unveiling the top three priorities of the popularly-elected PML (N) government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, its Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan announced here on Tuesday that his government has taken off to achieve the fruits of its multi-prong priorities including the Kashmir freedom struggle, emergence of the rule of good governance and the speedy socio-economic progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK.

He was addressing the students and faculty members of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) at the old campus here Tuesday afternoon.

In his address of welcome Vice Chancellor of the MUST Prof. Dr. Habib u Rehman – Sitara –e-Imtiaz, highlighted the curricular and co-curricular activities of his varsity through the dispensation of quality education of science & Technology including in seven graduate and post graduate disciplines of engineering in line with the needs of the modern age. The VC unveiled the recently-granted top ‘W’ rating status with 86.47 per cent score to the MUST by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan under the recently-conducted ‘Quantitative Assessment of Internal Quality Assurance Mechanism’ set by the HEC. Director Students Affairs MUST Dr. Shahid Amin also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz), Registrar Prof. Engr. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, Deans of various disciplines of education including Prof. Dr. Rehana Asghar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Riaz Mughal, Engr. Prof. Shabir Mirza, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeque, Secretary MUST Muhammad Afzal Farooq, PRO Murtaza Mahmood Raja and other senior officials and students when he reached the highly-upgraded old campus of the university.

Applauding MUST for the delivery of quality education in over 22 disciplines of science, engineering and information technology, the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called upon the students to lend all of their skills and talent to be emerged as the quality future architects of the nation – since they will have to take the command of the nation in the future.

Underlining their due responsibilities to raise the Kashmir issue both at national and international level, Haider advised the students to ensure maximum use of the social media for highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue, which, he added, involved the legitimate right of self determination of over 20 million people of the Jammu & Kashmir state. Our young generation, the prime minister added, will have to move for positive use of this fast rising regime of information technology to apprise the external world of the ugly situation of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir which was reeling the history worst era of state terrorism and human rights abuses by the occupational forces for raising the voice of freedom of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.