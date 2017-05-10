Kashmir struggle has no truck with ISIS, Al-Qaida: Resistance leaders

Srinagar

Terming the pro-freedom struggle as indigenous, resistance leadership Monday said “terrorism and freedom movement are poles apart”. Pro-freedom leadership alleged that Indian agencies are desperate to malign movement and under well thought plan are drawing their policies to bring bad name to ongoing “freedom struggle” in Kashmir. Pro-freedom leaders alleged that Indian agencies under the garb of some world level organizations are planning “their roguish activities” to influence international community.

In a joint statement, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, said “New Delhi, authorities are frustrated & has launched well-planned psychological war against freedom movement. Last year’s people’s uprising unnerved them & as such they are very desperate to overcome their frustration and desperate to sabotage the freedom movement through its agencies”.

“After miserably failing to curb and contain the people’s movement by all the military might, Indian government is frustrated to the extent that they have framed new tactics to change the discourse of ongoing freedom struggle,” said resistance leadership. “The policy makers in Delhi are trying their hard to create chaos, confusion & malign ongoing movement,” said they.

Distancing from ISIS, Al-Qaida and other organization, resistance leaders carified “our movement has nothing to do with these world level groups and practically they are nonexistent in state. There is no role for these groups with our movement.”

The leadership said and while referring to renegades like Ikhwan, said “agencies are now applying quite different approach. They have decided to go for mysterious killings, burglary, loot, plunder & vandalism to defame ongoing freedom movement & to influence international viewpoint”.—KR