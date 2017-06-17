Kashmir straight talk: Unveiling the brighter side

Views from Srinagar

K B Jandial

KASHMIR witnessed some important developments recently that have confused the Kashmir watchers about the real aspirations of young educated youth, claims and counter claims notwithstanding. If one goes by the media reports, Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhat and their ilks in battle fatigue are the ‘iconic’ figures for today’s Kashmiri youth and the news stories do not leave any scope for misgivings on this count. The counter narrative looks somewhat absurd in the face of newspapers’ columns full of India bashing, alleged atrocities and daily violence especially the stone pelting and aftermath of killing of a high value militant. The press only presents “war like” situation as if nothing good can happen in Kashmir. Anyone venturing to predict the positive fallout of any event runs a risk of eating the dust. Curfew and violence in the aftermath of the killing of HM commandeer Sabzar spiked Jaitely’s observations of Kashmir’s peaceful situation barely nine days after the claim. This is Kashmir.

The common refrain of local and national media is that more and more youth are joining militancy and this claim is vindicated by the ground reports of increasing strikes, stone-pelting on security forces both on outer ring of the operations to help the surrounded militants to escape, and on the Police and CRPF conveys, participation of large number of mourners on the burial of the slain militants, looting of banks cash and rifles etc. Media has frequently rolled out figures of more and more youth joining the ranks of armed militancy and an impression is created that the entire young population is rising in revolt against Indian establishment. Some prominent leaders even passed the judgment of “India losing Kashmir”.

To reinforce the perception that militancy ranks are swelling after the killing of Burhan Wani, media projected Burhan Wani as an icon of ‘youthful militancy’. According to the official figures tabled in Parliament, 88 youth joined militancy in 2016 after Burhan’s killing,indeed highest ever in last six years. Till March 18 this year, 16 more had joined militant ranks, thus adding 104 new recruits. A national daily has recently reported that South Kashmir has 112 active militants, 99 of them are local, while their number in North Kashmir is 140, 118 of them are foreigners.

A great deal of effort has gone into digging out academic profiles of some of the newly inducted militants that established that the new crop of militants are well educated with their qualification ranging from 10th class to B.Tech & PhD. Listing impressive profiles of these recruits, the media report revealed that the new recruits include a PhD, an M Phil, two post-graduates, six graduates, two B Tech, one BE, and five abandoned their engineering and technical courses to join militancy after being motivated by the life and death of Burhan Wani. Quite revealing and disturbing too! But still they don’t constitute the entire segment of Valley’s youth. And there is a counter narrative to this alarming development that regretfully nobody bothered to project to clear the air within and outside the State, not even by the government.

Have the powerful images of gun-toting young ‘rebels’ in battle fatigue really caught the imagination of an ordinary educated Kashmiri youth? Are youth really making a beeline to join the armed militancy? Somehow, no one has questioned such perception despite existence of powerful counter narrative.

Participation of a large number of educated Kashmiri youth in civil services examinations, recent test for recruitment into Indian army’s JCOs and other ranks and earlier overflowing recruitment rallies of security forces and the police unmasked the counter scenario that depicts a much positive image of Kashmiri youth. How can one conveniently overlook this continual trend in Kashmir in any objective analysis on the vision and choice of career and future of Kashmiri youth, daily flashing of newsy pictures of stone-pelters across the globe notwithstanding? At best, both trends can be said as existing in Kashmir but with a difference: stone-pelting is the “mercurial outburst” of some, with or without motivation of some anti-India elements while attempting to crack a worthwhile mainstream career in civil services, army, security forces, academics, flourishing corporate sector etc., is “well considered” urge for which preparation is done.

Strange or unpalatable it may sound to many, the fact remained that a much larger number of educated youth, not under the influence of radicalizing peers, have appeared in national and state level competitions year after year, even during unrest. They are exploring available opportunities for their promising career in tune with their academic and mental attribute that would transform, not only their own lives but also of their families besides doing something positive for their area and the State. They probably know that the life of a militant is not more than four to five years and many of them got killed much earlier under a misplaced notion of unachievable “azadi” to the benefit of those who are trading Kashmiri blood to keep themselves relevant. This is the biggest tragedy of Kashmir!

Negating the efforts for radicalisation and perception of Kashmiri youth espousing the cause of “azadi” with projected hatred against India and Indian army, large number of candidates participated in Army’s national level competition for JCOs and other ranks at Srinagar and Pattan held on the next day of HM’s “Chief Commander” Sabzar Bhat’s killing amidst Hurriyat’s shut down call and two weeks’ after the killing of Lt. Ummer Fayaz. Neitherthe gory killing of young promising local army officer by the militants nor anti-India sentiments whipped on the encounter killing of Sabzar could deter Kashmiri youth desirous of joining country’s army, to appear in the scheduled test in curfewed Srinagar.

