Kashmir solution pre-requisite for global peace

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that resolution of Kashmir dispute is a pre-requisite for lasting peace in South Asia.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this in his video speech played at an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir organized in Islamabad by the Young Parliamentarians’ Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.He said that the five month long mass uprising was crushed by an unbridled use of force by Indian authorities. The Indian Central Reserve Police Force admitted to firing some 1.3 million pellets in the first month of the uprising, which resulted in a plague of dead and damaged eyes, he added.—KMS