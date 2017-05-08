Kashmir solution bid must be raced ahead: Shaheen Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has underlined the urgency of forward efforts towards seeking solution of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. He castigated the outrageous statements of BJP leaders on Kashmir situation asking them to not to be that irrational. Politics of BJP has always been rat-holing the south Asian peace, he cautioned.

Talking to a group of young Kashmiri students here Sunday he asked them to study the history of Kashmir dispute so as to enable them to portray truth to the outside world which has been warbled by Indian malicious propaganda. He told them that Kashmir Peace Institute aims at seeking Kashmir resolution in a pacific way. It is quite possible to get at the peaceful if India rationalizes her obduracy – a big snag in Kashmir solution way since 1947.

KPI Secretary General told them that the veteran intellectual of Pakistan late Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief esteemed Pakistan Observer had formed the KPI in good faith expecting hopeful South Asian future. We are carrying our his mission honestly.

It was our basic idea of have a sub-office of KPI in Srinagar as well for coordinating thoughtfulness on Kashmir milieu in a political way. Our mission is clear; let pacific journey continue in Kashmir; both Pakistan and India and Kashmiris should sit together and seek an acceptable solution of the dispute.