‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ at Lok Virsa

Staff Reporter

A week-long special programme on “Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” marking Kashmir Solidarity Day Wednesday started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Federal Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Pir Bukhsh Khan Jamali was the chief guest on the opening ceremony of the programme.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Kashmir Affairs commended the efforts of Lok Virsa for promoting and projecting the Kashmir’s cause in such an effective manner.

He said a week-long cultural event would promote the culture and art of Kashmiri people.

He said event would specially focus on the Kashmiri indigenous folk crafts coinciding with the Kashmir Solidarity Day 2017 with the objective to highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the occupied Kashmir through a cultural perspective.