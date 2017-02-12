Kashmir shuts to remember Maqbool Bhat, Srinagar cobwebbed with curbs

Srinagar

Kashmir observed shutdown on 33rd death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged on this day in 1984 in Delhi’s Tihar jail, while restrictions remained in force for 3rd consecutive day in parts of Srinagar on Sunday to foil anti-India protests.

All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley while public transport was off the roads. However, private vehicles and two-wheelers and three-wheelers were plying on the roads.

Authorities also imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of Srinagar to foil anti-India protests.

Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary CRPF was made in parts of Srinagar and in other district headquarters in wake of the joint separatists’ shutdown and protest call to remember Bhat on his anniversary.

A police official said restrictions on assembly of people continued in downtown areas along with Maisuma police station area in uptown Srinagar.

He said the restrictions continued in these areas for the third consecutive day today to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by the separatists.

The restrictions were also imposed in Lal Chowk, Shaheed Gunj and some areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The cops had placed barricades and concertina wires on the road to restrict movement of people.

The separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown today to protest against the hanging of Maqbool Bhat.

Bhat was hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 11, 1984. The top separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Nayeem Khan continued to be under house detention. JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik is lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.—RK