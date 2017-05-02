Kashmir shuts partially against Kupwara civilian killing

Srinagar

A partial shutdown was observed in Kashmir Valley on Sunday against the civilian killing in Kupwara three days ago.

Normal life was partially affected due to the shutdown called by the joint separatists’ leadership to protest against the killing on Wednesday.

Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, 57, son of Khazir Mohammad Bhat of Panzgam village was killed in Army firing on protestors who were demanding bodies of two militants who were killed in retaliatory action by Army as they carried a pre-dawn fidayeen attack on Panzgam Army garrison in which three Army men were killed and five others injured.

Following the killing of Bhat, protests had erupted followed by clashes between people and forces.

Reports said a complete shutdown was also observed in district Kupwara and Srinagar against the killing. Reports of the shutdown were also received from other districts.—RK