Kashmir settlement sought under UN resolutions

Srinagar

Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt has called for settling the Kashmir dispute through implementation of the UN resolutions.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing gatherings during his public contact programme in Budgam asked India that how long it will avoid resolution of the Kashmir dispute which is a reality and accepted by the UN.

He said that the world community knew that the UN had passed more than 18 resolutions for settlement of the Kashmir dispute and Indian leadership including the first Prime Minister.—KMS