‘Kashmir settlement must for security of lives, property’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the acting President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jahangir Ghani Butt has said that protection of lives and properties of the people cannot be guaranteed unless Kashmir dispute is settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Jahangir Ghani Butt addressing party workers in Rafiabad and Lolab areas in Baramulla and Kupwara areas said that full participation of youth in the liberation movement was the proof that fourth generation of Kashmir had joined it.

He also visited the victims of pellets and bullets in the areas and expressed solidarity with them.

Janangir Butt also denounced harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists by Indian agencies in the name of so-called investigation.—KMS