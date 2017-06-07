Kashmir being run under martial law: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that arrests, house arrests and other oppressive measures against resistance leadership are a glaring example of Kashmir being run under martial law.

While talking to media at his residence before his arrest, Muhammad Yasin Malik condemned the arrest spree and banning of a simple meeting and press conference by the joint resistance leadership, saying it has become a custom of the so-called rulers to suppress every voice before it is raised. He added that this suppression could not be termed anything but naked fascism and state terrorism.

It is worth mentioning here that to stop the resistance leadership from holding a meeting with members of business community and addressing a press conference thereafter, police had laid a siege around the residence of All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who is already under house arrest from a long time, placed Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq under house arrest and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from his residence, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yasin Malik paid glowing tributes to party leader Sardar Aftab advocate who passed away after a brief illness in Rawalpindi.

He said that Sardar Aftab was a true Kashmiri who remained committed to the Kashmir cause till his last breath.

A condolence meeting was held at the JKLF headquarters in Srinagar to remember the deceased.

JKLF leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the deceased.—KMS