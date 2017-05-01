Kashmir remains completely shut

India now a Hindu Rashtra

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed across the territory, today, against the killing of an elderly civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by Indian troops in Kupwara district.

Call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the road. The authorities deployed the personnel of police and paramilitary forces in strength to prevent anti-India protests. A one-month ban on internet and social websites is already in place in Kashmir.

The 60-year-old civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, was killed when Indian army personnel opened fire on peaceful demonstrators at Panzgam in Kupwara on Thursday.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that India was speedily turning into a Hindu Rashtra as a result of fascist policies being pursued by its rulers. He denounced police raids on educational institutions in Pulwama and Shopian and beating up of students and teachers. He said that India had waged a war against unarmed Kashmiris and Kashmir Valley had been virtually handed over to army and police.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Chairman of Teachers Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani and Employees Movement Chief, Mohammad Shafi Lone in their separate statements also condemned the thrashing of students and teachers by Indian forces’ personnel. Abdul Qayoom Wani said that the teachers of occupied Kashmir would come to the streets against India if the cruelties against Kashmiri students were not stopped in the territory.

Meanwhile, a photo-book Witness Kashmir 1986-2017, featuring nine photographers and 200 photographs from Kashmir was released in Srinagar.

The book edited by Sanjay Kak, a known filmmaker and writer, showcases different aspects of the Kashmir conflict.—KMS