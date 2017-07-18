Kashmir poses threat to South Asia peace: Gilani

Mirwaiz not allowed to join uncle’s funeral

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the lingering Kashmir dispute is jeopardising peace in the whole South Asian region and millions of people living in the region are in a state of constant anxiety, confusion and uncertainty.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that there was every possibility of Jammu and Kashmir turning into a battlefield if practical steps were not taken for settlement of the decades old dispute. He emphasized that any delay in the resolution of Kashmir issue could lead to dangerous complications in the region. The APHC Chairman pointed out that the prevailing situation and emerging scenario demanded immediate attention from both India and Pakistan to take tangible steps for finding out the lasting solution to the dispute.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that the torture and oppression of Kashmiri youth was forcing them to join armed resistance against India’s illegal occupation. He said that New Delhi had unleashed naked barbarism by killing youth and subjecting people to a third degree torture in the territory.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Democratic Freedom Party, Islamic Political Party, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khwateen, People’s Freedom League. Tehreek-e-Mazahmat and Democratic Political Movement in their statements in Srinagar said the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through implementation of relevant resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir.

A civilian was injured after Indian troops opened fire in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today. The troops opened fire following an altercation between soldiers and civilians.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities did not allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to attend the funeral prayers of his uncle in Srinagar, today. Police arrested Mirwaiz when he stepped out of his Nageen residence to join the funeral prayers of his uncle and close aide, Tariq Ahmed Buch. The APHC AJK Chapter at a meeting in Islamabad, today, condemned the authorities for not allowing Mirwaiz to lead the funeral.—KMS