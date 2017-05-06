Kashmir: People are paramount

Views from Srinagar

Fayaz Ganie

THE best guarantee for unity, integrity and sovereignty of a nation is the contentment

of the ruled about the rulers. In the countries where the ruled are satisfied with the way the countries are run by the governing classes, the countries are stable, progressive and sustainable.

Those countries where the ruled are not happy with their governments are weak, unstable and susceptible to disturbances & disruptions.

Human history is witness to this fact and there are multitudes of examples where contentment of the people made many nations and civilizations great and its opposite was the reason for the decay of many others.

In case of the great nations and civilizations, their greatness lasted only for that period for which the people remained satisfied and with the first sign of discontentment the seeds of their decay were sown.

Eventually these great nations and civilizations got effaced from the annals of history as if they never existed. There are also examples of the weaker nations in history which rose to power and prominence by the contentment and support of their people.

The rules of history in the contemporary world are the same; respect the people and the aspirations of the people and your rule is safe, and the country you govern is safe. In case you fail to do that neither your rule is safe nor is safe the country which is so dear to you.

And, it is these rules and lessons of the history which make it imperative upon the leadership of all the countries in the world to take care of their people and make them the integral constituents of their governments for it is people who make geographical locations integral parts of countries and not the vice versa.

Once the people feel that they are part of the government, they are represented in the real sense, all their genuine needs are taken care of, or tried to be taken care of, there are least chances of them working against the same very government and the country.

Having said so, the picture in many countries of the world is not rosy; it ranges from bad to worse in some of them and it is pathetic in some others.

Although, there also are countries where the people are more or less satisfied with the way governance is conducted in those countries and wholeheartedly support their governments as they should ideally be supported.

In respect of India the condition is mixed, there are regions, and people, which readily associate themselves with the government, support it and consider the government as fully representative of their aspirations.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are regions, and people, which feel betrayed and unrepresented by the government and their discontentment has created many uncomfortable and challenging issues for the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

This is not the problem that only today’s government of the country faces but the majority of the governments that have ruled the country since independence have faced it with varying degree of intensity.

Nevertheless, under the current government, where ultranationalism has become the rule, the problem has started becoming fatal for the country. Majority of the people whose first consideration is the inclusive interests of the country are worried about the plight of the country, and the people of the country under this government.

In fact, their being worried is not based on surmise or a hypothetical statement but the happenings in the country are indicative of nothing but of that the interests of the country and the people of the country are sacrificed to safeguard a dangerous ideology.

An encouraging feature of the post independence India was that the majority of the people were satisfied with the type of government that the country chose to rule her and still the majority thinks that way.

They may not be satisfied with a particular political executive of a political party or coalition but they are happy with the overall structure of the governing system. They are content that if they are not represented by one government, they can oust that government from the office in the next election.

This is the biggest achievement about Indian democracy and it should be conceded but even this achievement gets eroded when religion and community become the only criteria of patriotism.

Being content with a system of government is one thing and remaining content is entirely a different thing. The latter demands efforts, resources and sincere and unbiased approach of the rulers which unfortunately have remained missing. It is this lack of fundamentals which has thrown the majority of the people in the vortex of discontentment.

Not only is dissatisfaction of the people growing in the mainland India but in the periphery the condition has become so worse that not only the particular political executives but the entire structure of governance is denounced.

There are groups and movements in those regions which openly are in a state of war with the Indian government and have the sole motto to overthrown this system of governance.

In some parts, like the Naxal dominated areas, they want to establish a form of government which is completely different from the system prevalent in India. The more serious thing is that gradually they want to establish their form of government in the whole country.

If the reports from those areas are to be believed the Naxals have already established their system of governance in the pockets of their dominance.

Saying that naxalism is orchestrated by a neighboring country or emerged in those regions without any fault from the Central Government is both an exaggeration and an understatement. The Naxal dominated regions of the country are the most backward areas of the country.

The level of development is of the prehistoric times; the people are discriminated, exploited and kept in the darkness of perpetual penury even after the passage of seven decades after India’s independence. It won’t be wrong if we say that these people have not seen independence as yet.

Even today the attempts to develop and modernize these regions are lacking. Any attempts that seem being made are literally not to provide relief to the most distressed people of the country but to secure the land and resources of these regions. India boasts by calling those regions as integral to her without working for their people.

The result of this hollow boasting and disregard for the people of these areas is that the people pose a great threat not only to the instruments of government in those regions but to the entire set up of governance in the country.

Amazingly, amusingly or painfully the current government of the country has closed its eyes to the reality. Coming to another region which India haughtily calls as her integral part is Kashmir. This is the region which historically, geographically and demographically is unlike the mainland India but still India chose to make Kashmir her part without ever taking the most fundamental step of owning the people of the region.

The lack of this fundamental step has made Kashmir the most complicated problem that India faces, whether they overtly recognize it or not but in their hearts and minds there is no other realization about the issue.

The apathy and indifference towards the people of the region and wrongly associating Kashmir with the prestige of the country has made this issue much more complicated.

Actually at the time of independence Kashmir issue was easiest to solve and the solution was to realize and recognize her historical, geographical and demographic realities and decide accordingly.

Instead, the state was choked from all the sides, demography was successfully but brutally changed in one of the sub-regions of the state and history of the state was not respected.

This behavior of working towards the state created a sense of betrayal and anger in the people and the sense of the betrayal is there after the seven decades of independence, which majority of people refuse to accept as their independence, in a more acute form and the anger is simmering with ever higher flames. [Writer is Srinagar based columnist/newsperson]

—Courtesy: RK