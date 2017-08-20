Kashmir peace mission should be initiated as by Jinnah in 1947

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has called the attention of all stakeholders to initiate Kashmir Peace Talks in the pattern adopted by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on October 31, 1947 in Lahore with Lord Mount batten and Lord Is may in a meeting he himself had called for purpose.

Talking to a group of elderly Kashmiri ladies he remined that Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah had convened a meeting exclusive on Kashmir in Lahore on October 31,1947, inviting Indian Premier Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru who had accepted the invitation, had promised to come to Lahore on the fixed day to participate in the meeting. But on the 11th hour he announced his illness and instead of himself had sent Governor Lord Mount batten to attend the meeting.

The trio Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah, Lord Mountbattend and Lord Is may had long meeting (Khan Liaquat Khan was ill in a Lahore House on the day) in which it was proposed by Pakistani leader that he himself and Lord Mount batten should visit Srinagar to farcify the people of Kashmir there regarding their ongoing Kashmir struggle.