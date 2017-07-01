Kashmir: Peace building in a divided state

Views from Srinagar

San’na Firdous

MODERN Kashmir has placed a high premium on the value of equality. Equal rights are enshrined in law while the old hierarchies of nobility and social class have been challenged, if not completely dismantled. Few could doubt global society is all better for these changes but social hierarchies have not disappeared in Kashmir. Society is still stratified according to wealth and status in many ways.

The nature of social hierarchy in Kashmir is aristocratic. At the top is the aristocrat, the neo-rich class as well as the old rich class, who have dozens of underpaid workers under them working in a pathetic condition. The average working hours exceed the prescribed and standard work limit; multiple jobs are assigned to each worker and no worker is considered as loyal and trustworthy to the noble. Every worker is told to keep an eye on his fellow worker’s activity and report the same to the close aide of the noble daily.

The second in the social hierarchy is the business class whose working methods are primitive and exploitative in nature. The worker is not paid as per the labour law of the state but as per the ancestry norms, minimum wage and two-time meals. The worker is never encouraged or promoted. The salary is not increased. Over a period of time the burden on worker mounts and when the worker enters into marriage, he is frustrated and hardly concentrates on his job because of his inability to fulfil the requisite demands of the household.

The third is the teaching class – a class whose performance in the education system is dismal, because of the unequal wages to them. They are appointed mostly on contractual basis which has a bad effect on the education system and gives birth to plethora of private coaching centres. The investment of government makes a huge loss to the state exchequer as the state is unable to produce good results.

The last in the social hierarchy is the clergy. They should have been on the top of the list but there is a dearth of local clerics in Kashmir and most of the mosques have non-native clerics who survive on paltry honorarium which hardly suffices their needs. Nevertheless, preference should be given to the clerics in the events of marriage and social affairs. Quite opposed to it the preference in social and marital affairs are given to those who earn a decent living, say a government employee and those who sport stubble are considered as average or low strata people. This is a common perception in the Muslim-dominated region Kashmir, and it is ironic!

In the mad race young people are taken away from the social space called ‘mosque’ from an early age where a Muslim child learns tenets of Islam and lessons of tolerance. They are sent to crèches to ensure admission in good school. When they grow up and face challenges such as lack of job opportunities, it pushes them to move outside Kashmir to search for means of livelihood. It leads to brain-drain; like doctors who takes a degree from Government Medical College with a pledge to serve their society leave at the crucial time for the monetary gains to serve other states or countries and leave behind the native community disadvantaged.

Similarly, the best brains in the management field where people are hired by multinational companies outside Kashmir and the local companies are facing the challenges like maintaining cash flow and pace with the outside world. The conflict (political) is one of the challenges for them. Also, the management student is taught models which are tested in the field of management abroad and are asked to apply the same models in the place like Kashmir which ultimately fails because of the distant nature of the place – while as there should be indigenous models whereupon a student after the completion of degree can work and achieve feats.

When nothing works out smoothly Kashmir erupts and the state faces civil disobedience on various social issues such as regularization of services of government employees, implementation of any law in the state, shortage of electricity in the state, unequal distribution of relief fund, unemployment and institutional violence.

Hence, the idea of a purely egalitarian society in Kashmir appears to be both unrealistic and unattractive. Nobody, on reflection, would want to eliminate all hierarchies, for we all benefit from the recognition that some people have more wealth and chic lifestyle than others, or someone is more qualified than others to perform certain roles in the society. We prefer to be treated by senior surgeons than medical students, get financial advice from professionals than interns. Good permissible hierarchies are everywhere around us.

Yet to defend or praise hierarchies is an unfashionable thing as mainstream and other streams in Kashmir denounce experts as being out of tune with popular feeling; both attacking the inhumane policies; political pundits are blamed for not predicting 2016-like situations in Kashmir; even young boys in the age group 10 to 25 years are on streets — why? That no one tries to answer logically and with supporting evidence to the arguments.

We live in a time when no distinction is drawn between justified and useful hierarchies on the one hand and self-interested, exploitative elites on the other.

—Courtesy: RK