Kashmir: From one phase to another

Dr. Javid Iqbal

KASHMIR from killing of Burhan in July 2016 to that of Sabzar in May 2017 has passed through one of the most painful phases of her historical ordeal. There is marked discontent with subcontinental outfall and a global report-card. Subcontinental outfall relates to rising Indo-Pak war like hyperbole. The impact might not have heightened global concern to the extent of reining in the powers across the subcontinental divide; however there is a global report-card. The report-card suggests that potential of damage is being increasingly registered in global centres of influence. We may first focus on the main theatre of long standing conflict—the state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the vale of Kashmir as its epicentre.

In Kashmir, most of us may be votaries of peaceful resistance devoid of violent traits, as is indeed a bare fact. However, given a state narrative that does not rule out violence to deny any space for peaceful dissent, the reaction it evokes is obvious. There are thus groups in the resistance stream with a belief that violence needs to be answered with violence. Or, they might have been driven to this conclusion by a relentless state bent upon harsh measures to make the state narrative sink.

It is mostly so, given the spate of draconian laws like PSA, AFSPA, empowering the state to arbitrary arrests and torture with hardly a whiff of judicial scrutiny. Add to that other intimidators like disappearances, series of unmarked graves, rapes on mass scale, and you have a situation of widely reported intense alienation.

The imbalance between highly equipped state forces with vast numbers in command to much smaller in number, ill-equipped militant groups ceases to be a consideration. Multiple motivating factors keep these groups afloat, irrespective of chances of success.

The measure of public support they enjoy is demonstrated in appearance of sizable number of people at the encounter sites to shield them by putting their lives in line of fire. It is also demonstrable by thousands attending their funeral prayers, as and when state forces account for militants, in state idiom—targets to be eliminated. The very idiom of the state, the language of violence makes no provision that there could be a peaceful engagement to eliminate the conflict instead of eliminating targets. The targets—young lives keep on appearing to replace the ones eliminated.

The cycle continues to get vicious, yet the state fed by extremes of masculine militarism fails to register the reality. The stubborn state attitude has created a situation, where not only is Kashmir simmering in discontent, but the entire Indo-Pak subcontinent remains embroiled in ‘K’ conflict.

Take the recent verbal exchanges of Indo-Pak air force chiefs denoting near war preparedness of forces in their command. Or, the media marketing of demolition of enemy posts across LoC, as also the earlier claims of surgical strikes vehemently denied by the other side.

In another context take the commendation of Major Gogoi from Indian army chief for his highly questionable and deplorable act of tying the civilian—Farooq Ahmad Dar to the bonnet of the jeep. Taken in its entirety, the hyperbole is taken as a political tool, a marketable stunt played out on TV screens, as media is taken in by nationalistic fervour.

The hyperbole has touched an extent where the entire exercise is being questioned by sections of media. It is being suggested that hyper-nationalism being unleashed has electoral rather than strategic considerations.

UP election victory is being taken as an example, where BJP leaders were reportedly projected in posters as pantheons of militant Hinduism inspiring the army to achieve great heights in vanquishing the enemy.

Exception is being taken to Arun Jaitley’s statement that “warlike situation” required “warlike” military decisions. Jaitley was obviously referring to situation in the valley, implying thereby that nothing wrong may be seen in the destructive practices reported in cordon and search in areas taken to be volatile by security forces. One wonders whether using Farooq Ahmad Dar as a human shield falls under the category of “warlike situation” requiring “warlike” military decision’’? The dividing line between a warlike situation and actual war could be much thinner than imagined.

Global report-card is showing heightening stakes in hyperbolic nationalism. There is hardly a newspaper or news channel of international repute which has not reported on the situation developing from killing of Burhan to that of Sabzar. New York Times labelled 2016 as a period of ‘Dead Eyes’ alluding to spate of pelleted eyes. Lately, in a warning to Congress, US intelligence chiefs stated that India may launch aggressive actions inside Pakistan on the pretext of stopping “cross-border attacks” and that the ongoing exchange of artillery shells across the Line of Control (LoC) may lead to a direct conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Of late, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has injected a new element of friction, with an incensed India taking exception to it. CPEC passes through the Gilgit-Baltistan region of erstwhile JK STATE. A UN report says that CPEC might create geopolitical tensions with India and ignite political instability.

From Burhan to Sabzar, Kashmir is passing from one deadly phase to another, mostly because the ruling dispensing senses a stake in perpetuating the conflict in Kashmir. The tragedy of Kashmir has more than one shade.

The author is doctor in medicine, a social activist, and a senior columnist