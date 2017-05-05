Kashmir has never remained part of India: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that India has been illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 and history stands testimony that the territory was never a part of India.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a media interview in Srinagar said, time has come that the government of India and its alliance partners should take into account the Kashmir situation and look for ways and means to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.—KMS