Kashmir needs a political solution

Views from Srinagar

Sheikh Shabir

THAT the Government of India (GoI) has rejected talks with Hurriyat as a peace making effort in Kashmir, is very disappointing. It is a flawed logic of GoI that the talks would happen only with the “recognized” leadership of Kashmir.

When the “legal” leadership has lost credibility and relevance in the eyes of the Kashmiris, then what is the fun behind going for the talks with them? This mainstream “leadership” has no problem with the idea of India so talks with them over the Kashmir dispute carry no weightage.

Even though Hurriyat is not the “constitutionally” chosen leadership of Kashmir, the truth is that it has strong influence, credibility and following among the people. The last year’s mass uprising furnished a solid proof about their leadership.

Therefore, by talking to Hurriyat leadership, the GoI would directly be talking to the people of Kashmir, the main stakeholders of the issue, and consequently a way out can be found out to see the end of Kashmir dispute.

However, the GoI has the other ideas. It seems to believe in hard style politics. No talks will be initiated till peace is established in the Valley. Perhaps, the GoI does not want to give relevance to Hurriyat in the Kashmir dispute and so deems it not fit to involve the leadership in talks. However, Hurriyat is a force to reckon with and its narrative is dominant in the state. Moreover, the narrative has takers across the State of Jammu Kashmir.

On the other hand, situation continues to be tense in Kashmir. Bullets, pellets and bloodshed is common in the state now. It seems that the youth have become used to death. Had that not been the case, there would not have been an unending cycle of protests against the forces despite the latter’s use of muscle power to suppress the wave of protests.

Education has become the first casualty of the conflict with constant civilian deaths and shutdowns making it impossible for educational institutions to function normally.

It is mainly the education of the poor class which is taking a beating because of the mess in Kashmir. The children of the elite class have left for peaceful regions to study.

Meanwhile, Kashmir is facing a host of other problems – the problems which call for an immediate solution. Unemployment, underemployment, poor health care, poverty and failing economy are the major challenges here.

Unemployment of the educated people is on the rise. Already, we have over five lakh educated unemployed people. If we can’t employ all of them in government sector, we can at least provide them the means and avenues to get absorbed in the private sector to earn their livelihood.

Underemployment is social injustice. Thousands of people are working as daily wagers, casual labourers and contractual but they are not paid equal to what their regular counterparts are paid for the same services.

Poverty is rampant. People subsist on government subsidies and bank loans or on the income from the sale of their properties. Healthcare is very poor. People have to go outside the state for good medical treatment even at the cost of selling their properties. We have crowded hospitals where a few doctors are available.

The infrastructure is inadequate while the medicine in the market is of substandard nature. To top it, the quacks are running a lucrative business in rural areas at the cost of the people’s helplessness and life. However, the government instead of focusing on these problems, remains preoccupied with restoring peace- read inventing peace.

Although, restoring peace is good and the government is duty bound to free people from the pain of violence, the surprising thing is that it is using repressive and painful means to bring peace.

One such means is the ban on the use of social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, What’s app, etc. On April 26, the government suspended these sites among the 22 total social networking sites with the rationale that the step would disallow the misuse of these sites and thus bring calm in Kashmir valley.

This communication curfew has been widely condemned in the social, business and political circles, truth is that the step is very painful and repressive and shows the failure of the state writ. Today, it is very difficult to live without means of internet. The social networking sites may have been misused but they are an important source of knowledge and education and an economic source as well.

Can the suspension of internet facilities bring peace in the Valley? No, because, “Azadi” remains the dominant narrative. No soft diplomatic means like the economic aids and packages have succeeded in persuading people to turn away from the dominant political narrative.

The use of tougher means to persuade people to forget about the dominant political narrative is going to meet the same fate as that of the soft means.

For example, thousands of people have been killed here, thousands disappeared, thousand injured and thousands left as widows, half widows and orphans since the armed resistance began in 1990s.

Have such repressive tactics strengthened the people’s resolve or weakened it? In fact, since 2008, the internet and cellular services have often been suspended in Kashmir. According to Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), a Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, the internet services have been shut 31 times in the State of Jammu Kashmir since 2012. That includes three times in 2012 and five times each in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and ten times in 2016 unrest .This year, internet services have been shut thrice in the state.

However, never has this communication blockade been able to restore “real” peace expect it has disconnected people and disabled them to the upload videos and contents not going well with the government. Barring internet may bring calm but not real peace. What after the month when the ban will go? This invented peace will disappear and the situation will be back to the square one.

The hard politics may lead to the absence of violence but not to the permanent peace. Permanent peace can be established only if the real causes of the dispute are addressed.

The real issue is the Kashmir dispute conflict which is purely political in nature. No ad-hoc means like the internet gag, economic aides and military might can resolve it. The Kashmir dispute has been there for the last 70 years. During that period it has defeated several formulas aimed at its resolution. Only a political solution to the Kashmir dispute can deliver real peace in the region.

Therefore, the best way to establish peace in Kashmir is to politically address the root cause. Painful means will only add to the pain, not bring peace. India is the largest democracy in the world and believes in the philosophy of its founding fathers – ahimsa (non- violence) to resolve issues. Then why not use the same in Kashmir to bring real peace in Kashmir. sheikhshabir518@gmail.com

—Courtesy: RK