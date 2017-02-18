Kashmir needs political solution: Chidambaram

New Delhi

Former Indian Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, has said Friday that the Kashmir dispute needs a political solution.

P Chidambaram in an interview in New Delhi said that the approach of BJP government as well as the PDP-BJP regime in occupied Kashmir was wrong. He said, what Jammu and Kashmir needs is a political solution but there has been no political outreach to different sections of the people of the territory.

“The present approach should be abandoned and a new approach should be adopted. I am afraid that if the government persists in its present approach it will lead only to more conflict and more violence,” he added.

P Chidambaram said that the India’s ruling establishment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was violating individual and human rights, intimidating independent think tanks and mixing up history with mythology.—KMS