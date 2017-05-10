Kashmir needs peace, Delhi denying the right: Gilani

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani, on Tuesday blamed the “stubborn attitude of Indian authorities” for continuous bloodshed in Kashmir. Geelani said that people of Kashmir needed peace while Delhi was denying the right. A “war like” situation prevailed, Geelani said.

“We need peace,” Geelani said in a statement issued on Sunday. “Delhi is denying our right and creating hurdles”. He expressed grief over civilian killings in Qazigund shootout and extended his condolences with the bereaved families.

Geelani said the situation in state was turning “appalling” with each passing day while New Delhi relied on its military might to “suppress people’s aspirations and muzzle voices”.

Justifying the resentment shown by youth in Kashmir, the Hurriyat chairman said our youth were taking up arms “to put an end to slavery and this barbarity”.

“Unending curbs on political activities and continuous detention of resistance leadership has created political uncertainty in the state. Our youth are quite disheartened as peaceful activities are denied,” Geelani asserted.

Referring to “awful” situation in detention centres and police lockups, Geelani said that people, particularly youth, were “subjected to third degree torture by police authorities”. “To prove themselves as relevant and loyal, police has surpassed all limits while inflicting atrocities on people,” he said.—RK