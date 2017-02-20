Kashmir: Need for regional peace, security

Views from Srinagar

World population is about to touch 7.5 billion this year and thereafter it would be heading fast to reach to 08 billion in the near future. Of this population China, India and Pakistan consist of around 03 billion people. This makes more or less 40 percent of the world population. By any standards it is a huge number of people and the number is increasing with an ever faster pace.

In a world of more than two hundred countries 40 percent population inhabits only three of them; China, India and Pakistan. So one can imagine about the amount of responsibilities on the governments of these countries, the responsibilities are far more numerous and far more challenging than in the other countries of the world with less populations.

Hence, huge populations demand great responsibilities from their governments, which exactly is the case with the governments of these three countries.

The responsibilities, like in all countries, include first of all the responsibility of providing security to people. The importance of security can be gauged by the fact that the initial state as per many political philosophers came into being due to the security instinct in people, when people felt that their lives would be secure by establishing a state.

Absence of such instinct, according to them, would have meant no state or states. Therefore, providing security is the responsibility of every government in every country but in a populous country providing this service becomes more challenging than in less populous countries.

Security, and providing security, is also dependent on the type of government a country has. It is generally given less consideration in a non-democratic country but in a democratic one it normally should be the first priority, and is so in many democratic countries of the world.

As People’s Republic of China, Republic of India and Islamic Republic of Pakistan are democracies – clearly indicated by the world ‘republic’ in the names of these countries – so providing security to people should be the first priority here as well. Republics are governed by the people and in the interest of people. The supreme interest of people, everywhere and in these three countries, is providing security to them.

Nothing that these countries do should go against the security of their people. The internal policies and programs should never undermine security of the people, or a section of people. Their external affairs and foreign policies should be conducted with the prime objective to make their countries more secure thereby making the lives of people secure. Any threats that are there for the security should be eliminated as early as possible.

Besides responsibilities towards their own citizens, democratic countries have some responsibilities towards the people of other regions and countries. These three countries are no exception to the rule, there are great expectations from these countries to work towards making the world secure. Though it seems a service intended to provide security to other countries and people of the world but indirectly it could give more security to their own countries as well.

As such, these countries should help in establishing peace in the regions where there is no peace and to provide security to the people who have been rendered insecure.

This is about expectations but are the expectation being met, are these countries doing justice with their responsibilities and are they doing enough to make the world secure? The answers to these questions are disappointingly negative. Helping to make the world secure is a big thing, they are not able to establish peace in their own region.

Instead of making their countries secure they have created such situations where the people of this region are most insecure people of the world. There is so much insecurity in the region that any freak incident could make these countries and the people of these countries history, a history which nobody in the region would be left to read.

The unresolved issue of Kashmir is the main threat to the security of the region. This dispute has already resulted in unprecedented losses to the life and property of Kashmiris. It is responsible for many such losses outside and beyond Kashmir also. Unfortunately, the governments of all these countries are either sitting idle and doing nothing to solve this dispute or are using this dispute to remain in power. They seem content with the status quo and it is only the attempts to disturb the status quo that are resisted by these governments. These countries let Kashmiris to suffer and suffer only.

