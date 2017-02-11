Kashmir: Muzaffar’s sentence, a wakeup call

Views from Srinagar

A local fast track Court in West Bengal sentenced a youth from Kulgam, Muzaffar Ahmed (27) to death, recently. As per the reports BSF had arrested Muzaffar along with two other ‘militant operatives’ from Pakistan – Mohammad Younus and Abdullah Khan – on April 01, 2007 from Petrapole border (Indo-Bangladesh border) in West Bengal. The court has condemned Muzaffar along with the other two to death for “waging war against the nation” after trying them under section 121 of IPC.

The dominant view on Muzaffar being sent to gallows is to determine first whether his trial has been that of a political prisoner. The charges against him give an indication about the trial itself. Then the manner in which the trial proceeded also needs to be looked at. What is disturbing about the case is that people knew nothing about the case, court proceedings and the trial. Also, it does not seem to fit a recent example set by Indian President who commuted death sentence of Krishna Mochi, Nanhe Lal Mochi, Bir Kuer Paswan and Dharmendra Singh, who were convicted under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for killing of 32 people in Bara in Gaya district. Whether lesser punishment could have been awarded or trial took place with right kind of legal defense and opportunity to Muzaffar are issues that need to be highlighted.

The way the news broke out in Kashmir suggested the Kulgam youth had been left to fend for himself. The news about the death sentence of Muzaffar in local press came as a surprise to most of residents in valley as no one had earlier heard about the youth. This has raised doubts that the youth had been sentenced to gallows in absence of a competent lawyer and legal assistance. If that is the case, which in all its probability seems true, it tells a pathetic tale on how the society is attending to the legal and other needs of the detainees particularly those lodged in jails outside the state.

After the news became public, joint Hurriyat called for a valley shutdown to protest against the death sentence. The Hurriyats and the local Bar Association offered legal support to Muzaffar and his family. But the fact remains that nobody before the pronouncement of the death sentence had talked about Muzzaffar, and in fact many other local youth lodged in jails outside the state may be at the same risk of being awarded a death sentence for want of defense legal aid. Shifting the blame on one another for failing to provide legal assistance to Muzzaffar might not serve any purpose in the present circumstances. What rather needs to be done is to turn Muzaffar’s case into an opportunity to formulate a strategy and pool resources to attend to the similar cases outside the state. It should be taken as a collective responsibility by the society.

It might also be time to understand that this is not a case in isolation and many other locals who are languishing in different jails (mostly as political prisoners), apart from fighting their own legal cases are battling hostile environment from jail staff and other inmates for being “anti-national”.

As reported in the media, the family of Muzaffar has been left devastated after learning about the sentence. Understandably, the family has not been able to put in place a valid legal defense for Muzaffar for want of means and resources.

As per the family, Muzaffar was 13 when he went missing in 2002. They later came to know about him in 2007 through media that “he had crossed over to Pakistan and had been arrested while returning via Bangladesh border”. Muzaffar’s family seems to have little resources and awareness to bring his case into the notice of local Bar or Hurriyat or arrange for his legal defense. Gauging from the reaction of Bar and two Hurriyat factions, Muzaffar will be provided necessary legal aid in the days to come. But what about other such cases which might be decided against the local youth lodged in jails for want of legal aid. The local Bar Association, as well as Hurriyats should in particular and society in general pool resources to attend the cases like that of Muzaffar. This needs to be done on priority. Just expressing resentment and calling shutdown falls way short of seriously helping these youth.

And it is unfortunate in valley that there are no pressure groups, or international human rights organizations working for the rights of the political prisoners to attend grievances and needs of the battered youth. The two organizations, which at times show their presence by placing a recruitment advertisement, in the local press, are Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The idea here is not to belittle their work and efforts in Kashmir. Knowing the magnitude of the problems detainee face outside Kashmir, ICRC and MSF may be expected to use their international clout to make state uphold the rights of political prisoners. Understandably, most of their local staff working in these organizations does not divulge much information about their functioning to press, but privately they do confess how hard it is for them to operate in present circumstances.

Locally, apart from providing immediate legal assistance to Muzaffar Ahmad, what needs to be done is to prepare a list of detainees languishing in jails, their case history and the details about the legal assistance they are in need of. The best of lawyers need to be engaged to provide the legal assistance to the detainees even if it meant compensating the lawyers suitably.

At the same time pressure groups need to be formed to make state government pass a resolution in State assembly to shift all the detainees back to valley. How could a local legislator justify the lodging of local youth outside the state where people won’t even understand what he may say? What happens if it is found that an innocent person is tried? Cases like these have happened in the recent past. The scenario of local youth living in scorching heat and in a hostile environment in a jail outside the state-where other inmates convicted for murders and rapes harass him for being “anti-national” is for all to ponder upon irrespective of political ideologies. And the state government cannot shirk its responsibility about the issue.

For Kashmiri diaspora, they need look into ways and means how they can peacefully organize themselves to create pressure on the State to uphold the human rights of detainees and scrap draconian laws like AFSPA and PSA.

More importantly, the legal experts in the state should explore the legal possibility of bringing back the political prisoners languishing in jails outside back to valley. This step will provide a tremendous relief to families like that of Muzaffar – the detainees would be rescued from the hostile environment and their families can see them intermittently.

The society has reached a stage where its protests and shutdown are disdained by the State. And it needs to explore other peaceful ways to help those in distress and particularly those detainees lodged in jails outside Kashmir. The recent events suggest that Bar Association, Hurriyats and residents of valley in general can live in no illusion that more local youth lodged in jails outside Kashmir will not be hanged for want of valid defense aid. And to blame it all on “hostile judiciary” might not serve us any good.

[Akmal Hanan is Srinagar based writer]