‘Kashmir movement has nothing to do with global organizations’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement is indigenous and has nothing to do with global organizations.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian secret agencies are desperate to malign the Kashmir freedom movement and, under a well-thought-out plan, devising policies to bring bad name to the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir. “Groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda are non-existent in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no role for these groups within our movement which is local in nature and indigenous in character,” they said.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, terrorism and the freedom movement are poles apart. “By linking Kashmir movement with some global organizations, they (Indian agencies) are planning their roguish activities to influence the international community.

The peace-loving nations of the world have also acknowledged the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and we are pursuing a peaceful movement for its resolution,” they said. The resistance leaders said, Indian authorities couldn’t break the emotional bond of freedom among masses hence they feel unnerved. They cautioned the Kashmiri people about the deceitful games of India and urged them to follow every programme of the joint resistance leadership with persistence and wisdom and exhibit unity among their ranks.—KMS