Kashmir movement based on aspirations of people: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, leader of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that the Kashmir freedom movement is based on true aspirations of the people and hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have nourished it with their blood.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Dialgam, Wahihama and Arwani areas of Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family members of the youth martyred by Indian troops.

Addressing gatherings in these areas, he said that the Hurriyat leadership was determined to carry forward the mission of Kashmiri martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the forum spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest of forum delegation which was on way to Beerwah in Budgam district to express solidarity with the family of martyred Tanveer Ahmed Wani who was recently killed by Indian Army.—KMS