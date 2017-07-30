Kashmir: Mainstream politics enters a conundrum

Views from Srinagar

Er. Rasheed

IN July 2016 mainstream political parties almost disappeared from the political scenario of J&K, and the Huriyat through its calendars asked them to resign. Mainstream parties would respond by advocating talks, praising Huriyat leaders. It made many to predict that either mainstream as a thought would revisit and revolutionize its politics by getting closer to popular sentiment, sacrifices and rights of masses, or the credibility and existence of mainstream will get reversed to the level it had been confined to in early nineties. Political pandits would predict, with arguments, that at least till a resolution to the dispute, mainstream parties would not enter into confrontation with pro resistance leadership due to the fact that popular sentiment would go against them. But now when a year has passed since the mass uprising of 2016, Huriyat leaders are being labeled as terrorists and flown to New Delhi by NIA and the two major mainstream political parties, who are the stake holders for ruling the state, seem to have openly entered a race to go all offensive against Hurriyat leadership.

The only difference is that while PDP, being in power, silently executes the decisions taken by New Delhi, Farooq Abdullah led NC tries to walk an extra mile by congratulating NIA, and calling Huriyat as mother of all evils. It is obvious that mainstream parties have reached the conclusion that it is not people of J&K but the blessings of New Delhi that can fetch them what they want. The anger masses have shown towards mainstream since 1990, and especially in 2008, 2010 and 2016, has strengthened the belief within mainstream that despite casting votes in huge numbers, common masses still see them as representatives of New Delhi having the fundamental job of strengthening New Delhi’s view point on Kashmir, and making the pro-freedom sentiment week one way or the other. The circumstances and the findings do reveal that mainstream parties have done nothing to change the perception that elected public representatives do not represent New Delhi in Kashmir rather representing Kashmir in New Delhi. Perhaps for the main reason that the top leadership of NC and PDP (then Congress) has not been able to digest and forget the crucial and terrible phase of the first decade of current uprising in the state, when being member of a mainstream political party would mean losing social status and almost all the first, second and third rung leaders of these parties would prefer either to flee Kashmir and Muslim dominated areas of Jammu province, or would simply give up all relationship with the mainstream parties. Since change is the only permanent thing and nature provided an opportunity to every mainstream activist to re-contribute, and not only heal the wounds of ill fated Kashmiris but also facilitate in getting J&K dispute resolved once for all. Even the Pakistani establishment gave red carpet reception to leaders like Omer Abdullah at the cost of inviting criticism from pro-resistance leadership, who would always argue that mainstream parties could never be trusted. Every incident since July 2016 has unfortunately yet again vindicated the arguments of those asking people not to believe mainstream. Huriyat leaders though cannot be exonerated of their mistakes but the way New Delhi has decided to bulldoze their reputation, mainstream parties have failed to play their role. They seem to be surviving by agreeing to become parasites, forgetting even the fundamental principal that democracy is “by the people, for the people and —of the people”.

Mainstream parties should have learnt lessons that how New Delhi irrespective of political ideologies has been pitching Kashmiris against each other since 1947. Let people like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti not forget that pro-resistance leadership is creation of the sentiment and sentiment is not their creation. It may be tomorrow new faces carrying forward the legacy of resistance movement and that leadership may be more hostile and tough towards mainstream.

—Courtesy: GK

[The writer is a well known Kashmiri politician/public leader]