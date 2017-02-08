Kashmir: Live like a warrior

Views from Srinagar

Fayaz Ganie

LET me begin with a wish which is perhaps the wish of most people. It is the wish to have two lives, one for practice and the other for perfection. However, the wish is just a wish which is never fulfilled and can never be fulfilled.

Hence, there is only one life, one chance to act and one opportunity to attain perfection, if perfection at all can be attained. There is no second life, there is no retake and there is no second opportunity. It is a live show without a script and without a written story where every actor has to act in accordance with the ever emerging unexpected situations. One who acts this way is a warrior and the one who fails to adjust to this, sometimes beautiful and sometimes brutal, show is an utter failure.

Yes, like a warrior one should fight every battle without ever getting tired and without giving up. In fact, life is not a single war; it rather is a conglomerate of wars. There are many wars in it and there are wars within wars.

A man needs to take all the wars head on so that to remain afloat in the whirlpool of the perpetually changing and intensely demanding conditions. The men who do it are real warriors and fight all the wars of life sincerely and valiantly. They fight even when their entire bodies feel bruised and their emotions are hurt.

Life actually belongs to these warriors and for the rest the wars and challenges of life are better to be escaped.

The journey of life at times goes smooth and at other times it gets tough. There is joy in this journey and there is excruciating pain. There is success and there is utter failure. Therefore, a man should always be ready to face everything and accept any challenge that life throws at him.

While rejoicing the good things of life, he should never remain apathetic towards the other side of life. The person who makes preparations in good times to deal with the bad ones, like a warrior, succeeds to pass the cracks and curves of the journey of life with much ease than all others.

In this journey there are hurdles, there are hardships and there are hindrances to the forward movement. Sometimes a step forward is pushed ten steps backward by the circumstance and situations of life.

Some other times one tries to move and moves but without covering any distance, one thinks to have covered miles and miles in this journey but at the end of the movement finds oneself stuck at the very initial point.

This is the time when most of the people give up, they leave the scene and they abandon the journey. But, the fewer men who stay a bit longer and keep trying to gain momentum and cover distance are warriors in real sense, sooner or later they reach to their destinies.

People more often get trapped in life, like one gets trapped in a marshy place. They try to come out of their predicaments but the predicaments keep becoming more and more unpleasant. Their eyes are on the sky above but their feet remain glued with the ground, all their efforts to come out of this pathetic situation seem to result in a big naught.

Here again most of the people give up the hope and struggle to rise above, they accept the marshy place as their fate and their destiny. The sky and stars above seem only imaginary things towards which no forward movement is possible. A little bit of more patience, perseverance, determination and dedication could have shown them the door to success and could have enabled them to rise much above towards the fulfillment of their dreams, towards their cherished stars and sky but they fail to do that. Those few people who keep trying, on the other hand, rise much above towards their dream destinations, they deserve all the credit.

The reality about life is that nothing perpetually remains with people, neither the things that are temporarily owned by them nor the fellow humans who are so dear to them. However, people keep on worrying, keep on fearing about the loss of things and the loss of people.

Of course, some worry and some fear is understandable and is permitted but worry and fear beyond that create conditions which turn hostile for the normal working of their lives. In order to prevent losses they make compromises to such an extent where eventually they lose everything, the material things and mortal men and they lose the peace of mind and peace of life. The warriors instead accept the loss of things and people in life as a rule and plan their lives accordingly. They hold highest moral standards and work fearlessly without compromising any principles and without worrying about the outcomes. They are never enslaved by the material and monetary pursuits in their lives. They work like masters, the masters of their own destinies. They are the men worth to be imitated and emulated. They are the beacon lights who can guide the personal and collective pursuits of life.

Life tests all equally and adequately. There is no discrimination on this account but not all come out triumphant after facing the tests of life. These tests lost for shorter or prolonged periods of time but they never go on indefinitely, they come to their ends once the men are tested, once the men are proven as failures or successes.

So, harshness of a testing situation never means that it will not pass, pain given by a wound never means that the wound cannot be healed and anxiety caused by an embarrassing affair of life never means that the anxiety cannot give way to peace. It is a matter of time only, all these testing times pass but only painful thing is when people come out as losers. Better is to try to come out as victorious.

Look back towards your life and let me look towards mine, how many times a little bit of more patience, a little bit of more courage, a little bit of more effort and a little bit of more wait could have given us all that which we were craving for. This is not only true about our past but in our present also some more patience, courage, effort and wait could aid us to achieve what we are craving to acquire.

When we have realized that we have missed many things simply by being impatient and unwilling to invest some more time and resources, we should make course corrections so as to not miss any more things in life. This we should do as all great warriors do who willingly change strategies when their main strategies fail.

Another reality about life is that many times people around you create hindrances to disrupt your journey. While doing so they go to any extent or in other words they stoop so low to hinder your journey. They stoop so low by creating conditions too unbearable in your home when you are a newly wedded bride, they stoop low by resorting to unfair means to defeat you in a competition when you are a student, they stoop low by using sycophancy as a tool to stop the progression of your career when you are a professional, they stoop low to pull your legs to make you fall when you are a religious person and they stoop low by spreading all the bad things about your enterprise when you are a businessman.

The best response to such people is to never try to commit suicide when you are subjected to domestic violence, be a warrior and fight all those adversaries with all the legal and legitimate means, you will come out as victorious, by trying to end your life you are assisting them in their evil designs. Never leave a competition only because others resort to unfair means, try to excel as much as you can and if even after that you fail, don’t worry ultimate triumph will be yours and time will surely prove it.

Never give up your principles while facing the sycophancy and sycophants, they may gain upper hand against you for a while but they can’t do so perpetually, one day their misdeeds will backfire and be sure about that. Never stop working for and propagating your religion, all those who say bad things about your religion will at the end have to taste the dust if you remain committed to your part of the affair.

And, never be bogged down by the plots of your enemies against your business, as long as you work sincerely and uphold all ethical standards while conducting your business no enemy can hurt you. Like a warrior keep fighting in your assigned field and never give a damn to the distractors, they are there to distract only.

[Fayaz Ganie fayaz.greatstep@gmail.com is a Srinagar based writer]