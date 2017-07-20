Kashmir: Killing militants will not kill political aspirations

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

THERE has been no let-up in violence in Kashmir valley in recent months. Rather there has been a surge in militant encounters with government forces. The recent events that have unfolded in Kashmir suggest that the New Delhi’s aggressive posturing against militants and youth protesting on roads is not fetching desired results for both the government of India and the state government. If we go by official data, until recently there were only some hundred odd militants active in Kashmir. But despite a slew of encounters in which many militants were killed, the attacks on government forces have not shown any downward trend. As the events suggest, either the government intelligence about number of active militants in Kashmir has been incorrect or more youth in the last few months have been joining militant ranks. And incase, more youth are taking up arms in Kashmir it nullifies the policy that engaging militants in gun battles would crush militancy in Kashmir and hence the Kashmir issue. Few days back, J&K police issued a statement that they have prevented eight boys from joining militant ranks in a month. The iron-fist response to militancy and street protests, which the BJP-led government at New Delhi has been projecting as panacea for all troubles, has failed on ground. Even if it does bring some calm on ground, it cannot ensure lasting peace in Kashmir as long as Kashmir issue remains unresolved. In the last thirty years people have seen many periods of relative calm as far as militancy related incidents are concerned. These periods would have been right time to address the political dimensions of Kashmir issue. But the successive governments at New Delhi and in J and K have only exploited the Kashmir situation to score brownie points against their political rivals at home and “external forces” at international level. What has though remained unchanged is the ground situation in Kashmir.

The situation on LoC has escalated once again. Not a day passes without media reporting on rising Indo-Pak tension at LoC and ceasefire violations, and loss of life on both sides. In this vitriolic atmosphere every right thinking person can see the futility of aggressive posturing as it has not yield in any positive result in the past. Unfortunately, people who are at helm of affairs seem to be taking pride in ensuing bloodshed and mayhem in the state. It is also not hard to reason out that most of the wrath of mortar shelling and small arm firing at LoC is faced by hapless population residing on both sides of the fence.

After a long period, and what has also been the demand of people in Valley, many voices resonated at international arenas in favor of finding a lasting solution to Kashmir issue. The prominent among these voices has been the recent concern expressed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying he was engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through his meetings with the prime ministers of the two countries. In response to a question related to Kashmir dispute during a press briefing in June, he told the press about thrice meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan and twice the Prime Minister of India’. More recently, on July 12, Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in his usual press briefing at United Nations, “We reiterate the need for the parties (India, Pakistan) to find a peaceful solution (to Kashmir issue) through engagement and dialogue,”

Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on April 03, 2017 had indicated that US may make efforts to bring India and Pakistan back on negotiating table in view of the rising tensions between two neighbors over Kashmir. Showing concern over potential of Kashmir issue spiraling into a major conflict in the region, she told reporters “We don’t think, we should wait till something happens.”

Apart from OIC and Turkey that have expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and need for a resolution, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was reported mentioning support for the people of Kashmir. The media quoting from Khamenei’s official website, on June 26 said, “Everyone should openly support people of Kashmir (in their demand of right to self determination). Iran till recently enjoyed good relations with India and Ayatollah Khamenei concern over Kashmir may be the result of India’s engagement with Israel. Iran till now had maintained a neutral position when it came to India-Pak hostility over Kashmir issue. Apart from the people in Kashmir and despite UN, US and other countries calling for a peaceful settlement of issue, the situation on ground in Kashmir remains the same. Now China after its standoff with India at Doklam near the Bhutan trijunction – the area India sees strategically important for its movement to Northeast has started issuing statements on Kashmir, which India describes as interference in its internal matters.

In all this mess, there is no respite to the people in Kashmir on whose name this politics is being played. What should be paramount for India and Pakistan is a sincere effort to resolve the issue. And all the players that have showed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir are morally bound to use their clout and influence every stakeholder to resolve the issue. Mere statements as were made in past have only helped maintain the status quo in Kashmir. And this status quo only brings more miseries and killings in Kashmir. People in Kashmir for time being can only hope that UN secretary general is aware of that.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[The writer is Srinagar based columnist/commentator; akmalhanan07@gmail.com]