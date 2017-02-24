Kashmir: Jugular vein of Pakistan

Ikram Ullah Bunery

Buner, KP

The world knows that the bone of contention between Pakistan and India is the ongoing 70 years conflict over Kashmir. Kashmir is the only territory in the world which shares its borders with the three nuclear powers. The Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had termed Kashmir as “the jugular vein of Pakistan”.

Geographically, culturally, ethically and historically Kashmir has been linked with Pakistan on the ground: First, the population of Kashmir is predominantly Muslim that wishes to join Pakistan, second, all rivers flow from Kashmir to Pakistan, third, all means of communication have a natural link with Pakistan, fourth, the length of its border with Pakistan is much longer as compared than India, fifth, even in British time the educational and postal services were extended to Kashmir from the territory which now forms part of Pakistan ie Punjab. Additionally, Kashmir’s trade and commerce has natural traffic with Pakistan and the most important is that religious activities of Kashmiri Muslims are not possible under Indian occupation.