Kashmir issue not intractable, a political issue

Bradford

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Kashmir issue is not intractable as Indian propagandists project. He underlined that it was neither a religious nor a communal issue but a political issue awaiting a democratic verdict by the people of Kashmir about their political future.

“The issue is about self-determination, first and foremost”, he said adding that it should not be deliberately muddled by a “fog of complexity”.

President Masood Khan made these observations at a seminar on “Kashmir: Way Forward” held at the ongoing Bradford Literary Festival. The Azad Kashmir President, currently visiting the UK, said that there were three contemporary realities about Kashmir. One, every day Indian occupation forces were killing and torturing Kashmiris in their own land with impunity. Two, Kashmiris have vowed to get their freedom. Three, the international community’s eerie silence on gross violations of human rights has given India immunity from accountability and literally a license to kill Kashmiris.

“Major powers must cease to see Kashmir through the prism of realpolitik profits in India. The issue is about human lives and human rights standards”, the President said.

“Kashmir is a disputed territory, It is not part of the Indian state; it never was “integral” part of India.—INP