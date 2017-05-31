Kashmir issue to appear in twin int’l forums in Sept 2017

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Kashmiris across the divide expect that appearance of Kashmir dispute in twin international forums – UN General Assembly and OIC – in last week of september 2017 would certainly move the United Nations community of states to dig out the 70-year-old jammed dispute involving the political fate of over 18 million Kashmiris fighting for their cause to determine their own political future. Current phase of Kashmir struggle is going on with full furty of confidence and commitment in India held Kashmir.

Talking to Kashmir Peace Institute here Tuesday elderly Kashmiris from both parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmiris settled in Pakistan said that their sacrifices are colossal and unmatchable in the whole freedom struggle in Southern Asia. From 1857 to 1947 six crore people were butchered, majority in Delhi and since mid-August 1947 today over 700,000 Kashmiris pursuing their self-determination have been killed. Only in the first week of November 1947 600,000 Jammuites were done to burtal deaths in open fields outside of Jammu city. Their blood is still calling for the new generation to struggle for justice.

In the last week of September 2017, Kashmir dispute and its concomitant sacrifices would found reverberating mention in the annual session of the UN General Assembly when Prime Minister Mohmmad Nawaz Sharif will deliver his historic addresss. On the side site will be OIC Foreign Ministers Contant Group holding its important annual meeting on Kashmir and Palestine. Eminent Kashmiri leaders are expected to have been invited for participation in the Kashmir sessions of OIC Foreign Ministers.

A strong resolution by the Contact Group would also be passed on the occasion emphasising stoppage of massive human rights violations in India held Kashmir and restitution of self-determination right to Kashmiris as promised by the UN back in 1948.