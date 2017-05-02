Kashmir issue

Rahmatullah

Lower Dir

The anti-human activities in Kashmir are increasing day by day. The Indian government has already allowed its army and police force to shoot people in Indian-held Kashmir with pellet guns, therefore, the police is even targeting women protesters. This issue must be raised at every international platform available.

The Kashmiri people love Pakistan, looking towards us for help and want to live in peace and harmony as they are peace-loving people. The Indian government is trying employ different tactics to warn Kashmiris not to love Pakistan and not to protest against the occupation. Pakistan must take some positive steps to woo international community to take immediate action and to help resolve this issue.