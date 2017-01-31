Iqra Zahid

Islamabad

Chanting “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom”. The Indian-held Kashmir is in flames again and the people living there are facing the worst ever brutality at the hands of Indian security forces. Kashmir is experiencing its largest protest against Indian rule in recent years. Anti-Indian sentiments run deep down in Kashmir region, and thousands of Kashmiris are on the street protesting against the brutality of Indian forces. More than 100 civilians have been killed and thousands have been injured, thousand more have been arrested, shops schools and banks have been shut and mobile phone internet services remain suspended. The Indian forces are doing their best to hold back the protest by using tear gas, pallet guns, a weapon unheard of being used ever for law enforcement. The brutality of forces used against innocent unarmed Kashmiris who either want independence or merger with Pakistan has transgressed all limits. Pakistan is soliciting world support on the current situation in Kashmir. Prime Minister of Pakistan in his speech in the United Nation General Assembly held in September 2016 made endless efforts to capture the world’s attention towards Kashmir issue. In his speech he stated that Pakistan wants peace with India which is not possible unless the issue of Kashmir is resolved. On the other hand India is not willing to address this issue and is unnecessarily trying to redirect the attention of the world towards Uri attack and unrest in Balochistan. “We want Azadi” a slogan chanted by the whole Kashmir and cries of pain by the ones who lost their loved ones is the indication that now it’s time for the world to support Kashmir and give the people their rights that they truly deserve.