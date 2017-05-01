Kashmir international dispute: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that Kashmir dispute in an internationally recognized dispute and only forums like the United Nations which has passed numerous resolutions on the issue, are the genuine forums where the resolution of this longstanding issue can be sought out.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The representation made by Indian Advocate General, Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of the Indian government at the Supreme Court of India exposes his ignorance about the Kashmir dispute.”—KMS