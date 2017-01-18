Kashmir: India’s occupying power role?

S Qamar Afzal Rizvi

INDIAN security and paramilitary troops have been constantly killing/targeting the young Kashmiris. Sadly enough, ruthless India’s role as an occupying power in Kashmir is being overlooked by the international community. India commits human rights violations without any remorseful feeling. The Indian army, Special Task Force, Border Security Force, and village defence committees, including the principal government forces — who operate in Jammu and Kashmir — have systematically violated the fundamental norms of international human rights law.

The callous indifference of the West with regard to decades-old Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir despite the documented proof of incidences of torture, disappearances, encounter killings, rapes, and outright massacres—ought to cast shame on the dead conscience of the western and international community. Since the very resurgence of Kashmir freedom movement in 1989, approximately, 98,000 Kashmiris have been killed. This situation is by all means is a conflict, a euphemism for a military occupation that the UN and international law has clearly adjudicated on many decades ago; but India’s constant intransigence accompanied by its refractory state policies has caused great harm to the human rights regime.

Arguably, article 42 of the 1907 Hague Regulations (HR) states that a territory is considered occupied when it is de facto placed under the authority of the hostile army. The occupation extends only to the territory where such an authority has been established and can be exercised. The Article 2 of four Geneva Conventions of 1949 says that it can be virtually applied to any territory occupied during international hostilities. They can also be applied in situations where occupation of state territory meets with no armed resistance.

Indisputably, the legality of any particular occupation is regulated by the UN Charter and the law known as jus ad bellum. Once a situation exists which factually amounts to an occupation the law of occupation applies – whether or not the occupation is considered lawful. Therefore, for the applicability of the law of occupation it makes no difference whether an occupation has received Security Council approval— what its aim is, or indeed whether it is called an invasion, liberation, administration or occupation. International humanitarian law, does apply when there is a situation of international and internal armed conflict.

Put fairly, the rules— of international humanitarian law (IHL) relevant to occupied territories— become applicable whenever territory comes under the effective control of hostile foreign armed forces, even if the occupation meets no armed resistance and there is no fighting. The question of control erects at least two different interpretations: Firstly, it could be taken to mean that a situation of occupation exists whenever a party to a conflict exercises some level of authority or control within foreign territory. So, for example, advancing troops could be considered bound by the law of occupation already during the invasion phase of hostilities. This very approach is suggested in the ICRC’s Commentary to Fourth Geneva Convention (1958).

Secondly, an alternative and more restrictive approach would advocate that a situation of occupation exists only once a party to a conflict is in a position to exercise sufficient authority over enemy territory to enable it to discharge all of the duties imposed by the law of occupation. This approach is fostered and applied by a number of military manuals. The IHL is virtually applicable to the conflict in Kashmir by invoking article 3 common to the four Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949. Common Article 3 provides international law and standards governing the conduct of parties in an internal armed conflict, including government forces and insurgents.

‘’Common Article 3 provides that:(1) Persons taking no active part in the hostilities, including members of armed forces who have laid down their arms and those placed hors de combat by sickness, wounds, detention, or any other cause, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction founded on race, colour, religion or faith, sex, birth or wealth, or any other similar criteria.(2) The wounded and sick shall be collected and cared for’’. To this end, the acts of violence to life and person are prohibitd.

Torture, hostage-taking, rape, mutilation, and forced disappearances have all been prominent abuses in the Kashmir conflict, and it is true that Common Article 3 forbids each of them. Rape also violates the ICCPR and Common Article 3 prohibitions on torture. Nevertheless, given the situation— in Doda district and in other border regions militant forces regularly engage Indian army troops, and the size of the armed forces deployed on both sides— suggests that international humanitarian law may still apply.

In the light of herein- above mentioned arguments, it appears an indisputable truth that Kashmir remains under draconian Indian tutelage. Has not been India convulsing under a legal and moral turpitude by committing human rights violations— in Kashmir—that have been intrinsically decaying any concept of right and wrong, respect for the rule of law and any notion of what constitutes an ethical state responsibility of granting leeway to its citizens? Should not the western and international civic and legal organisations take a serious note of these Indian transgressions?

A western silence on this issue is virtually remindful of the fact: that insofar as the brutal Israeli occupation of Palestine seems to be forgotten amidst the cleavages and destruction that Western interventions and machinations have created in West Asia and North Africa (WANA), the Indian occupation of Kashmir led by lethal use of arms against thousands of Kashmiris in South Asia is ironically obscured and neglected by American imperial hegemony which paved the way for regional conflicts and rivalries.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

