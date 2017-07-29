Kashmir and the idea of peace

Views from Srinagar

Sameer Bhat

IT is not over and the worst may be yet to come. Peace in Kashmir is a vague idea, which is becoming even more indefinable as years pass. Kashmir has paid a price, too great to be discounted – generations of youth have been consumed by conflict and violence, in one way or the other. A vicious cycle of destruction in which people as well as political leaders play their parts has taken a permanent shape. There are betrayals everywhere. A semblance of normalcy is falsely defined by the number of tourists visiting the Valley. Successive governments have been pushing hard to invite more people to Kashmir and make everyone believe that everything is aright in Kashmir. But as we all know, there can be no peace until the root of the political problem is reached and fixed permanently. The periodic cycles of peace and violence will not end until then – the worse is yet to come; we thought we had left behind the killings of innocent civilians and widespread arrests. Lynching was unimaginable, baring of chests to bullets and pellets. From where has this anger stemmed? How much time does it take in Kashmir to switch from a peaceful, ideal vacation place to a warzone? Something has certainly changed to bring that change in Kashmir.

Loss of life on such immense scale as in tens of thousands has become a measuring scale. Few deaths, whether in recurring road accidents or regular fallouts of political nature, does not evoke too much criticism, anger. Few hartal calls and curfewed days make people forget the miseries instantly. So how bad is it or it has been? – there is no clear answer. That is the worst thing to happen in the state – the uncertainty about almost all affairs, political, economic or social. In this uncertainty people of Kashmir have left it to fate, hoping that a day’s peace is all they need, just living on a daily basis.

In any conflict, political, as has been observed so far in different regions the worst hit are institutions. In most cases, education is the first casualty. Last year and to some degree this year too, education has been suffering. Torching of schools – when did it happen in the past? Educated Kashmiris joining militant ranks, when did it happen in the past? Kashmiris thronging the funerals of militants, when did it happen in the past? Something has certainly changed. The worse may be yet to come.

Today, there are scores of colleges, universities and higher education institutes. Not many are left out and a good number of people of the state have academic degrees and required training. But does it mean or could be interpreted as return of normalcy?

What militancy hasn’t strike, political inefficiency in the state has. The educated have increased but their education remains an investment gone wrong. Jobless and desperate, the educated are slowly becoming disillusioned. Two years ago, the debate as why a different class of “educated militants” emerged and was left to wane. The story would have been different if militants would have blown up a school, a small institution, to dictate their terms. When it is large scale failure, those responsible would not be questioned.

The state executives in the form of politicians of the class mainstream often in their precise verbatim pull out a list of accomplishments – which are projected as development. One of the greatest nonsense in a state where we have people of both know and wisdom is to take credits for anything that is their duty. Beginning with what we mean by the government, most have wrong ideas and are often misguided. The government is a body of select people among the whole population who are given the job and responsibility of governing the state. It is not a charity work and the politicians do nothing with their own purse or for free. It is always the public money, from which the politicians (ministers, legislators) too are paid their due salaries. There is a bifurcation in the sense political leaders are viewed – good politician bad politician – with roots in larger ideology and smaller achievements while in power and serving public. A good politician may have ideology that most people in the state would approve but may put a very poor performance. Such sides add up. Worst politician may be the one whose beliefs and values may be at poles to that of the people, in addition to corruption and opportunism.

Whether it is governance for the complete cycle of six years or issues of saving lives of people from occasional but repeating hazards, the performance of political leaders of mainstream class does not outmatch that of their predecessors.

The issue of civil protection against military might is a serious concern. States have been in tandem to forge a benefitting civilian-military relationship. In J&K state, which obviously is not a failed state, the civilian-military relationship is the worst case scenario. The two seem to be on opposite ends of peace and reconciliation. The two ends became more visible after tying of an innocent man to an army jeep and parading him for miles. The military defended it. And so did the state (India government).

The question as whether the elected mainstream leaders that come to power through the approved system of elections are suitable for the job is never raised within the stipulated time of six years. Every government formed in J&K is likely to continue all six years, as once elected all their acts and actions are not subject to scrutiny.

—Courtesy: RK

[The writer is Srinagar based young columnist]