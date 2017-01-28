Kashmir HCB’s freedom call unnerves India

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyet leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that in an environment of Kashmiris’ subjugation and repression, peace and stability would remain elusive in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while addressing Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today denounced Indian authorities for pursuing the policy of oppression in the occupied territory. While reacting to the assertions made by the Governor of the occupied territory, N.N. Vohra, the Mirwaiz made it clear that the people of Kashmir were struggling to achieve their fundamental right to self-determination, and were not ready to compromise on it in any case. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid glowing tributes to the victims of Kupwara massacre on their martyrdom anniversary, today, and said that this day was another tragic reminder of the great sacrifices of Kashmiri people for their basic political right

The Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar emphasized that India was frustrated by the pro-movement stance taken by the Association and was planning to harass the legal fraternity through its intelligence agencies.

The statement said that no effort to harm the Bar Association would succeed.

The illegally detained General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement called upon the world powers to mediate on the Kashmir dispute to avert the threat of a disastrous war looming large over the South Asian region. He opposed the settlement of Pandits in separate colonies and termed the plan as a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party to promote communalism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a joint anti-India protest demonstration was held at Hyderpora in Srinagar. The protesters carried banners reading slogans against atrocities of Indian forces. The resistance leaders and activists who attended the protest included Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Sirajuddin Mir and Professor Javed. Police raided the residence of JKLF leader Zahoor Ahmad Butt in Srinagar and harassed the inmates. The victims of pellets, fired by Indian forces, in a statement demanded punishment to the Indian forces’ personnel involved in blinding them during peaceful uprising in the territory.—KMS