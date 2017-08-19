Kashmir dispute major threat to peace

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed the Kashmir dispute as a major threat to peace in the region. The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India and Pakistan had fought three wars on Kashmir and innocent human lives continued to be lost at the hands of Indian forces occupied Kashmir as well as at the border due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

He condemned the reign of terror unleashed by the Indian forces in the occupied territory and said that the people of southern districts of Kashmir had been left at the mercy of forces, who had been resorting to unabated human rights violations.

“Using military might to suppress genuine dissent will not yield any results for the government of India as Kashmiris are committed to their goal of right to self-determination,” he added.—KMS