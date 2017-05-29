Kashmir: The Dehumanization of Indian Forces

Saiyyed Abdullah Gilani

THE cat is out of the bag. Indian Army’s decision to award one of its officers for using a civilian Kashmiri as a human shield provides a rare and deep insight into the mindset with which Indian armed forces operate in Kashmir.

Not that it is any secret in Kashmir, every Kashmiri knows this mindset inside out and over the years the resistance leadership, Kashmiri intellectuals, human rights groups and even some analysts have been shouting at the top of their voice that the abuse and violation of human rights in Kashmir is the norm rather than the aberration. That, it is a strategy that has been institutionalized and is inculcated in soldiers as part of their training and that, it is the cornerstone of the official policy with which India wishes to maintain its illegal and immoral occupation of the territory of Kashmir.

Everything the Kashmiris have been saying all along about Indian armed forces now stands vindicated. It is now out in the open for everyone to see as to how India not only does not have even a shred of remorse over the grave crimes its forces are committing on an unimaginable scale in Kashmir but it actually encourages the criminal behavior among its soldiers by offering them incentives and rewards.

Armed forces around the world are generally looked upon with pride and respect by their compatriots. It is actually those special qualities that soldiers are supposed to possess and are frequently idenand service to the nation that makes them stand out and endears them to their people.

The most cherished and coveted characteristic of soldiers is their discipline. It is the hallmark of a soldier. Discipline demands unquestionable obedience to the command .The soldier is required to throw all inhibitions whether moral, ethical or social, to the wind and just obey the command. It is therefore the nature of command that determines the character of the soldier. And the nature of the command in turn depends on where it comes from.

If the authority that issues the command believes in human dignity, respects human rights and remains sincerely committed to upholding the constitutional supremacy and the rule of law it will reflect in the command and will serve as building blocks of the soldier’s character. But if the authority is rogue with scant respect for rights and rules that will also mirror in the command and will devastatingly affect the soldier’s character. First and foremost, it corrodes the soldiers’ ability to distinguish between right and wrong. The corrosion is insidious and is often noticed only when it has permeated the entire system. And by then no need is felt for the course correction as the corrosion has already changed the yardsticks of right and wrong.

Armed forces are more susceptible to this kind of moral corrosion in countries that purport to be democracies where they are not independent and largely remain subservient to the whims and fancies

of their political masters. It is the ruling establishment that sets the standards for the tone and tenor of the soldiers’ demeanour.

In India successive governments have contributed to moral degradation of the armed forces especially those operating in Kashmir. By enacting laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA ) that gives the soldiers a license to do whatever they wish with absolute impunity, they paved the way for a radical and swift dehumanization of the Indian forces which is often on full display every time they confront Kashmiri protesters. In this regard, all political parties that have ruled India at any point after 1947 stand guilty.

What is, however, happening now is the glorification of this dehumanization. The way the BJP both as a party and as a government first defended the use of a Kashmiri civilian by the army as a human shield and is now defending the decision to award the guilty officer, defies all logic. Interestingly, Farooq Ahmad, the Kashmiri man the Indian army used as a human shield was among the handful of Kashmiris who opted to cast their vote in the recent election in which more than 90 percent Of Kashmiris made it a point to strictly adhere to the election boycott call issued by the resistance leadership. Even this rare show of loyalty at a time when the anger and hatred against India and everyone pro-India is at its peak in the valley, could not protect him from the inhuman treatment he was subjected to. This also shows moral bankruptcy of both the army and the current ruling establishment in India.

The BJP has a large army of trolls which is let loose with all its viciousness on the critics every time a controversy involving the party and the government erupts. So the handful of people including some former soldiers who had dared to express their apprehensions about what was going on in the army and in the country obviously faced the Hindutva music but the party also used the controversy to engage in character assassination of writer and activist and longtime sympathizer of the ongoing movement in Kashmir, Arundhati Roy for a statements which she never made at the first place.

Arumdhati Roy is among the rare Indian voices that not only support the Kashmiri peoples’ movement for freedom but also have stuck to their guns on this even at the worst of times. Among the several cases she is facing at the movement is one sedition case that was filed against her for the comment she made about Kashmir in a seminar wherein she said that Kashmir was never an integral part of India and it was a lie that successive Indian governments have been spreading. Because of the ongoing cases Roy has for some time not been able to write anything about kashmir. But if the BJP wants to attack you they don’t need anything from you. They can simply manufacture the reason and attribute it to you. Now, all those fake news watchers should shift their focus a bit to India too because it turns out that Modi and his army of trolls are also masters of the craft of Fake News. [email protected]

