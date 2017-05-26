Kashmir is most dangerous global flashpoint

Call for peaceful protests in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has called for peaceful protest demonstrations across the territory, after Friday prayers against the award of Army Chief’s Commendation Card to Major Leetul Gogoi for tying a Kashmiri youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, to an army jeep as human shield last month in Badgam district.

The resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the acquittal of Major Gogoi by Court of Inquiry and honouring him with Army Chief’s Commendation Card as an undeniable proof that India was a fascist country.

The leaders urged International Court of Justice, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to raise voice against this crime against humanity.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq told an Indian civil society delegation that in Kashmir extreme oppression, killing, blinding, maiming, torture and arrests were the order of the day.

The five member delegation led by Mani Shankar Aiyer called on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar, today.

He said that because of the Kashmir dispute India and Pakistan were once again face to face at the Line of Control and clouds of war were looming large on the borders.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in his meeting with the Indian delegation made it clear that the people of Jammu Kashmir would never give up their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement urged global human rights watchdogs to take cognizance of miserable plight of Kashmiri political detainees.

Meanwhile, a paper presented at a seminar in Srinagar while describing Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most dangerous flashpoints of the world called for the repeal of draconian laws and end to human rights violations in the territory.

The paper, read out by I D Khajuria at the function organized by Centre for Peace and Progress, pointed out that the overall situation in the Kashmir Valley was a mess, civil administration had broken down and essential services had crumbled.

It deplored that India was seeking UN Security Council membership on one hand, but denying Kashmiri people the right to raise their voice on the other, thus violating the very Charter of the United Nations. The event was attended by Congress leader and noted political analyst, Mani Shankar Ayer, O.P. Shah and representatives of political parties and members of the civil society.—KMS