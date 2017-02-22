Kashmir: Constitutional position and the GST

Views from Srinagar

Ishfaq-Aziz

THE much talked-about tax reform in the form of GST – Goods and Services Tax – is set to be rolled out from 1 July 2017 after Government of India (Central government) and the State governments of India struck a consensus on the contentious issue of sharing of administrative powers. The Centre had earlier announced to roll out GST on 1 April, 2017, but now it has got delayed till 1 July 2017. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2014, will replace all indirect taxes levied on goods and services by the Central and State Governments. India being a federal republic, GST will be implemented concurrently by the Central and State Governments as CGST and the SGST respectively.

The situation with regard to GST for the State of Jammu & Kashmir is quite different from other States. It may not be straight forward to implement the GST in the State of J&K which enjoys special status through the Constitution itself. Article 370 of the Constitution of India makes temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

It provides that the powers of the Parliament to make laws for the said state shall be limited to – (i) those matters in the Union List and the Concurrent List which, in consultation with the Government of the State, are declared by the President to correspond to matters specified in the Instrument of Accession, (ii) such other matters in the said Lists as, with the concurrence of the Government of the State, the President may by order specify. Complete reading of Article 370 reveals that the Government of India cannot enforce any law on the State of Jammu and Kashmir without the approval or concurrence of the Government of the State except in the case of defense, external affairs and communications.

In terms of the Constitution, provisions of Seventh Schedule, List 1, Entry 84, Central Excise duty is levied on all articles produced or manufactured (except alcohol for human consumption). Since the provisions of the Constitution of India have been made applicable to the State of Jammu & Kashmir with certain modifications vide the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time, levy of Central Excise duty is applicable to the State. Central Sales Tax was also made applicable to the State through the amending Order of 1958.

As of now, provisions of the Finance Act, 1994 relating to levy of service tax are not applicable to the State of Jammu & Kashmir. However, the State Government has enacted for levy of tax on certain services through ‘The Jammu and Kashmir General Sales Tax Act, 1962’. Thus, the State Government has exercised its power to levy tax on certain services which the Central Government has not been vested with.

Jammu and Kashmir is one state which will be affected hard so far as local revenue collection is concerned because of the reason that it has its own constitution and has powers to increase or decrease taxes on services as per the suitability of its own people. It will lose its autonomy to legislate on taxation issues which it has enjoyed till date for collecting revenues to meet developmental needs at the local level.

Apart from this, not many voices have been raised by the people and those in the corridors of powers against the uniform GST regime which will deprive J&K of legislation and collection of revenue for its needs at the state level. J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu has hinted that GST in its present form will not be extended to the state and the Empowered Committee (EC) of the minsters has asked for submission of proposals suiting the manner in which J&K wants to implement GST so that it does not lose its “autonomy”.

Moreover, the decision for implementation of GST in J&K, state government has asked the high-powered committee headed by Financial Commissioner (Planning, Development) to draft the legislation within three months by taking into account the special Constitutional position of the State and taxation powers enjoyed by it. As of now J&K is yet to finalize any mechanism with the central government for having a share in the revenue collected by the Centre after standard GST comes into force from 1 July, this year or whichever date is finalized by the Centre. J&K is among 8 states which are yet to ratify the GST. The 8 states are JK, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand and West Bengal.

Talking about economic theory, GST is known to impact the consumers at the lower level of the consumer chain. In other words, J&K’s lower, middle class and poor people will be excessively burdened.

The GST in its current form will fetch New Delhi a broader tax base in J&K, and get more tax money from here. In its current form J&K will lose what it is able to collect today – both in quantitative as well as qualitative terms. Under the new tax regime, the State government may even find it difficult to offer tax rebates to industry and other enterprises. Under these circumstances the state’s position is timely and appropriate.

The Centre has already hinted at allowing larger share to the states like J&K for at least five years in the form of grants so that their local revenue collections do not suffer on this account. But the main question of special status of J&K will be a challenge for the present PDP-BJP coalition government how it resolves the issue when it is ceding its financial autonomy to the Centre so far as taxation laws are concerned.

J&K will also be losing powers granted by virtue of its separate constitution for collection of other taxes which were different from the Centre. Since J&K has already ceded its powers to the Centre over Income Tax, Central Sales Tax and Central Excise collections from the state and then ask for devolution of its share from the central pool for financing its developmental and other needs. But still it will be big question how J&K will address the question of ceding its “autonomy” to the central government when it has been seeking more financial and political autonomy that has been diluted over the past many decades in one way or the other.

It is still not too late to have a broad-based debate on GST. Our political parties and the civil society must take up this issue without losing further time. Ishfaq.azizz@gmail.com

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir.