Kashmir: Conflict main cause of depression

Views from Srinagar

Mohammad Muzafar Thakur

Number of people suffering depression in rural areas (84.73 percent) is greater that urban areas (15.26 percent)

MENTAL disorders are universal, affecting people of all countries and societies, individuals at all ages, men and women, rich and poor, from urban or rural environment. Mental functioning is fundamentally interconnected with physical and social functioning and health outcomes. Mental health is influenced by the impact of conflict and economic adversity, uncertain future.

Unfortunately, Kashmir has witnessed large scale violence after mass uprising against the oppressive policies of the state. Violence took implicit forms in the manner of institutionalised oppression and killing through state sanctioned machinery such as police, military or paramilitary forces.

According to mental health survey conducted by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) a medical humanitarian organisation also known as Doctors Without Borders, headed by Dr. Tambri Housen, Bsc, MPH, & ™, Ph.D. Epidemiologist, Dr. Showkat Hussain, Ph. D Head of Deptt. Of Psychology, Dr. Maqbool and Dr. Arshad Hussain, MBBS, MD, Psychiatry (NIMHANS) Srinagar in a report said between Oct and Dec 2015, nearly 1.8 million adults (45 percent) of population in Kashmir valley show symptoms of significant mental distress which has assumed epidemic level among the traumatised population of Kashmir.

This report has provided an insight into the level of mental distress in all ten districts of Kashmir valley. The survey covered 5428 households in 399 villages across ten districts of Kashmir.

According to the survey, 41 percent people exhibit symptoms of probable depression, 26 percent show symptoms of probable anxiety and 19 percent show symptoms of probable post traumatic stress distress.

The research was done in collaboration with the Department of Psychology, Kashmir University and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. The summary of research was released at a symposium on mental health held at Government Medical College, Srinagar recently.

The survey report reveals that there is phenomenal increase in psychiatric morbidity. The results reveal that the prevalence of depression is 55.72 percent. The Prevalence is highest (66.67 percent) in the age group of 15 to 25 age group (youths) followed by 63.33 percent in 26 to 35 year age group. The difference in the prevalence of depression among male and female is significant. Depression is much higher in rural areas (84.73 percent) as compared to urban areas (15.26 percent). In rural areas the prevalence of depression among the female is higher (93.10 percent) as compared to males (6.8 percent)

Almost all important dailies of the world published on daily basis the ordeal of those who were killed, agony and grief of injured persons and their hospitalization and flooding of eye victims who lost their eyesight due to the pellet guns fired by security forces.

Likewise New York Times published an article in August 2016 saying, “An epidemic of dead eyes in Kashmir as India uses pellet guns on protesters” as the Indian security forces used pellet guns on the civilian protesters resulting in number of deaths and numberless people with eye rupture by lead pellets, mutilated retinas, severed optic nerves, irises seeping out like puddles of ink “Dead eyes” rushing to the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

Young men in blackout goggles were seen everywhere in the SHMS Hospital. Doctors described it a war like situation. Amnesty International also impressed upon the Indian authorities to stop use of pellet guns (Indian Express). BBC reported that 14 year old Insha Manzoor whose face was disfigured and lost both eyes as the security forces fired pellet cartridge on her face when she was watching the protest from the balcony of her house and scores of youngster also lost their eyesight.

All the members of the opposition in the parliament impressed upon the Government of India to stop the use of pellet guns on civilian protesters in Kashmir. State High Court also slammed the government over the use of pellet guns. Koul Commission has also warned the government not to deploy CRPF while dealing with the protesters.

India is a democratic country and parliament is the source of authority. Parliamentary control is exercised by the power of passing budget for the Armed Forces and Parliamentary committee on Defence also exercising special control on Armed Forces. The principle of political control of Armed Forces is rooted in the concept of representative democracy. It refers to the supremacy of civilian Institutions based on popular sovereignty over the defence and security policy making apparatus including the military leadership.

Within the framework of the executive functioning of the state, the Armed Forces are subordinate to political leadership which is responsible to parliament and which is part of federal structure as organ of the State.

Like any other function of the state, they are subject to judicial control or annual audit of armed forces and determine whether its finances have been efficiently administered. This power is further reinforced by the constitutional rule that the numerical strength of the armed forces and general organisational structure must be shown in budget.

This means that the parliament annually determines the actual strength of the Armed Forces and defines the framework for the employment of appropriate funds. Every democratic country has strong opposition which has been considered as lifeblood of democracy. Only those democratic systems have taken roots who have respected the view of the opposition. Those who do not provide space of political dissent do not allow democratic institutions to take their roots. Successful rulers of democratic system have always respected the views of opposition.

All members of Indian parliament and different democratic forums of the world impressed upon the Indian authorities to stop the use of pellet guns, New Delhi maintained silence on the issue and indirectly sanctified the statement of CRPF authorities who issued a statement recently saying “using of pellet is not a human right violation”.

It is a point of great introspection as to why military wisdom is provided space in Jammu and Kashmir only. If it is not a human right violation then why it was not used elsewhere in India particularly during Gujarat and Haryana Jat agitation on reservation, where people set on fire property worth crores of rupees.

It is confirmed by Punjab and Haryana High Court and published in another article of Indian Journalist Burkha Dutt that during Jat agitation of Haryana, women were dragged out of cars and taken to fields and gangraped. No bullet or pellet was used, not even a slingshot.

Why Kashmir agitation is treated differently.

The low intensity war which is going on for the last 26 years has had devastating effect on non-combatant civilian population. Death of youngsters only daily basis, house to house search, round- ups, property damage, burning of houses, rape and custodial death, forced disappearances, threat and humiliation, physical and psychological abuse are the contributory factors for this epidemic.

How many massacres have taken place in Kashmir? Gaw Kadal massacre was remembered recently. There is hardly any person in the Valley who has not been affected directly or indirectly. Over one lakh people have died in the conflict, thousands have been injured, rendered homeless, whereabouts of hundreds of people who have mysteriously disappeared is not known.

Many educational institutions (32) have been burnt. 10,000 electric transformers have been damaged by security forces. In such a war like situation, the population was trapped like pigeons in the cage, haunted by the shadow of torture and death including unemployment and poverty.

Due to continued conflict people living in conflict zones suffer from post traumatic stress and disorder and majority of people have experienced conflict related trauma. Doctors say that conflict is the main cause of depression and economic insecurity and insecure future with constant fear of arrest and torture has worsened the situation.

Depression is more prevalent among young men who are showing symptoms of headache, loss of memory and desire of seclusion.

A comprehensive strategy in consultation with the international humanitarian organisation needs to be evolved for the rehabilitation of victims of unrest by adopting preventive and care methods.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Writer is Srinagar based; muzafer.hsn@gmail.com]