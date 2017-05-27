Kashmir and common sense

Views from Srinagar

Vijay Dhar

VOLUMES have been written and for many hundred hours, people have spoken on KASHMIR. I remember when I was in school, Mr. Krishna Menon, the then Defense Minister of India, spoke about Kashmir for nine hours and twenty minutes at the United Nations which still is a record. Earlier it was Sir Zafarullah, who represented Pakistan and my father, Late Mr. D. P. Dhar, who was a part of the Indian delegation. When my father spoke, Sir Zafarullah made one comment towards my father, “My dear young man, please remember common sense is not very common.” I am talking of the year, 1951, when the tall and gallant Kashmiri leader, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was heading the Indian delegation to the United Nation.

When I look back at those wasted sixty six years of Kashmir, I continue to be reminded of Sir Zaffarullah’s quote, “Common sense is not very common”. I have for the past few years been thinking; I think all of us have gone wrong at every step; in this, I include myself as well. Maybe I could have instilled a better understanding but I did not because even my mind was prejudiced as far as my Kashmir was concerned.

Today I am convinced the solution to Kashmir problem can come out of Kashmir itself. Neither Government of India nor Government of Pakistan can understand the ethos and culture of a Kashmiri. I remember an instance when I was very feverish about my Kashmir and would try and raise my voice in every forum that I could, till I reached the Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry in Government of India. After I said my two bits on Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat, he shut me up and said, “Mr. Dhar, for me, Kashmir is this file. I will add two pages and pass it on”. I said to myself that if Kashmir means only a few pages in the file of the Joint Secretary of the Government of India, then I am sure I would get a similar reply from the Joint Secretary of the Government of Pakistan as well. Since then I have stopped being a self-proclaimed spokesperson of my Kashmir.

Let me go back a little, to the year 1982. I was present at a meeting which was attended by an American official and few senior officials of the Government of India. They were discussing Siachen glacier. Very intelligently someone said, “Instead of both India and Pakistan losing enormous amount of money every year, (almost a 100 people die on either side of the border and 500 odd people get lung disease) is it not possible for both the sides to move five miles away on either side and declare this as a no military zone?” soon after that, I got a chance to go to Siachen. I as a layman did not find any strategic harm for the two countries in moving five miles away on either side of the border between India and Pakistan. But it never happened. We are still discussing the matter whileas, since then even the Berlin wall has been pulled down and Bangladesh border dispute has been resolved but Siachen still remains an issue. I often wonder that neither side understands or realizes the colossal loss of human lives and the enormous amount of money spent on the dispute. Both India and Pakistan spends at least eight to ten crores a day, to defend Siachen, for what and for whom?

It seems, over the years Kashmir problem, as is being talked about, has lost the plot. These days a common phrase being used is the ‘stake holders’. I, as a Kashmiri, wonder who the ‘stake holders’ are? Till few years ago Hurriyat and other extremist groups did not even talk to each other, leave alone collectively thinking about Kashmir. PDP, NC, BJP and Congress have had their say. If all of them are supposed to be the ‘stake holders’, then I would suggest that they sit together, talk to each other, bury their ego and then in unison provide guidance to the actual stake holders. We need not confuse ourselves wondering about who the actual stake holders are. It is the youngsters who are either dying in the street or are seen fighting ruthlessly and aimlessly.

I and most of us who call ourselves the stake holders have lived their lives already. We may now have 10 to 15 years more to look forward to. Please ask the opinion of the young man who has 40-50 years ahead of him to look forward to. Let us also accept that we have done nothing for this young man. I once told a student, “You should be happy about the development in Kashmir. You should be proud that you have got a train running from Qazigund to Baramulla.” He replied, “Sir, am I going to eat the train? Please tell me what have you done for my future?” I had no answer. I was dumbfounded at this query of the young child. But this young man today is angry and dissatisfied.

Those who get above 80% in school academics are able to go outside the state and fend for themselves. The real stake holders are those who fetch below 80% marks and are unable to go outside state or make a future being in Kashmir. Has any of our leaders ever thought that there are 9 universities in Jammu & Kashmir and despite that more than one lakh boys and girls are studying outside the state in places like Kohlapur. Sholapur, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar etc. Why? Has anyone questioned this brain drain? They know what we give them in terms of Education, is pittance. Kota in Rajasthan has become an education hub. It pains me to say that this state declared education compulsory in 1951.Today, after sixty six years, this state has the lowest rate of education in the country. Why have we not thought of having a school of the level of Delhi Public School in every district, like Mufti Muhammad Syed had envisaged in 2002. Today the private schools are being chocked and their initiative is being killed.

If the youth today is angry on the streets, I do not blame them. Why should they not be? They are more educated than youth of earlier times. They have more information available to them at their fingertips than yesterday. They know they are capable of working. Why then, are they not given a chance or opportunity? For those few who are doing well, they are also not being appreciated or encouraged enough, as one would expect.

Yes, you may ask me what can be done – is there a solution? My years of experience and savouring things first hand, tell me this, ‘Kashmir needs skill development and it can become a printing hub, a tailoring hub, Information Technology hub and most importantly, with the help of nine universities, it can become an education hub. Switzerland is smaller than Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh put together. But they have 300 catering schools and colleges; we probably have two. The Government and private printing business in the state should be at least 600 crores a year. This probably managed could, without any difficulty, create a 600-800 crore worth industry in the state in just six months. Many things can be established which can give short term gains as well as long term gains.

Do not talk of tourism to me. Blasphemous, as it may sound – tourism is a myth. We had practically no tourism from 1990 to 1998 and we survived. Let me tell you of my houseboat-wala who is a genius. During the bad days in 1993 to 1998, he would park outside the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra and bring the yatri to Srinagar at Rs 300 per head- night stay with food for Rs 300 per head and return for Rs 300.

The visitor who visited Mata Vaishno Devi would visit Srinagar at Rs 900 and would be treated like a king. Today, in the best of times Kashmir receives fifteen lac tourists while as Jammu receives one crore. If we follow the houseboat route and attract only 10% of the tourists visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, our tourism to the valley would double. This does not need a genius, it needs logistics. It may sound hypothetical but let us start with Tourism. If we can plan properly for the next five years there should be no difficulty to divert 50% of Mata Vaishno Devi yatris to Srinagar that will raise our tourist inflow from present 15 lacs to 50 lacs. Likewise Jammu religious tourism can go up from 1 crore to may be 1.5 crores. We have been hearing and repeating same old clichés.

—Courtesy: GK

(The author is Chairman of Delhi Public School Srinagar)